TOOELE — A man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday after a propane tank explosion, fire officials say.

The man, in his 30s, had just arrived in a garage when the explosion happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of 1000 West and 900 South in Tooele, said Tooele Fire Chief Rick Harrison.

Firefighters believed the incident was an accident and caused by mishandling of propane, Tooele Fire Capt. Bucky Whitehouse said.

When emergency crews arrived, the injured man was conscious, breathing and alert, but his condition declined, according to Whitehouse. He eventually began to have trouble breathing, likely from "superheated" gas, meaning gas that is hotter than liquid's boiling point.

The man was flown to a Salt Lake hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening, Whitehouse said. He did not have an update on his condition as of late Thursday evening.