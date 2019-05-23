PROVO, Utah — In August 2018, while home on leave from his fourth combat tour in the Middle East, Maj. Brent Taylor and his wife, Jennie Taylor, took a stroll down memory lane. After touring through the Brigham Young University campus, they paused in the new Reflection Room in BYU's Wilkinson Student Center.

Together the couple stood at the room's south side and gazed at the names of fallen soldiers whose names had been embossed on the memorial wall honoring BYU students and alumni who lost their lives in service to their country.

Before leaving, he stood in front of the wall as his wife snapped a photo.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Jacob Taylor looks at names on Reflection Room Memorial Wall in the Wilkinson Center prior to a ceremony where the name of his father, Maj. Brent Taylor, was added to the wall on the BYU campus in Provo on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Taylor was killed in Afghanistan in 2018.

As a member of the Utah National Guard, Brent Taylor understood the many sacrifices the soldiers whose names carved before him had made, but what he didn't know was that less than a year later, his name would appear there beside them.

On Thursday, in a private afternoon ceremony held in that same room, the Taylor family — along with military officials and university and community leaders — gathered to honor the late Maj. Brent Taylor as his name was unveiled on the memorial wall.

During the final months of his second combat tour in Afghanistan, Brent Taylor was killed on Nov. 3, 2018, during a "ruck" march — a load-carrying march — while working with joint forces in that country.

According to an article published in the Military Times following his death, he was killed by an Afghan security officer as part of an apparent insider attack on the forces, the latest in a string of similar insider attacks during 2018.

Prior to deploying to Afghanistan in January 2018, Brent Taylor had been reelected for a second term as mayor of North Ogden, Utah, in the fall of 2017 and was a well-known and beloved community leader.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Jennie Taylor stands with her children during a ceremony where the name of her husband, Maj. Brent Taylor, was added to the Reflection Room Memorial Wall in the Wilkinson Center on the BYU campus in Provo on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Taylor was killed in Afghanistan in 2018.

"I have a picture on my phone. … I took a picture of him in front of this wall, having no way of ever knowing or imagining his name would be added to this wall," Jennie Taylor told the Deseret News, standing in front of the wall where her husband's name now appears with four others under the inscription "War on Terror."

"But this is where we began. … This is where everything began, and I can't help but think as cheesy as it is: 'enter to learn, go forth to serve.' "

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox talks with Jennie Taylor and her children during a ceremony where the name of her husband, Maj. Brent Taylor, was added to the Reflection Room Memorial Wall in the Wilkinson Center on the BYU campus in Provo on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Taylor was killed in Afghanistan in 2018.

Like the BYU motto encourages, service — whether to his family, his community or his country — was what Brent Taylor was known for.

"Brent was a good friend and an incredible public servant," said Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who attended the May 23 ceremony. He said one of Taylor's passions politics and helping others to understand the importance of voting as a way of maintaining and protecting freedom.

"And Jennie feels inspired, I think, that it is her mission to carry on that legacy," Cox said.

During the BYU ceremony, Jennie Taylor announced the creation of a new scholarship in her husband's name. The Major Brent Taylor Legacy Foundation, as she explained, is a way for the Taylor family to continue on the legacy started by their husband and father.

The foundation will provide one scholarship for undergraduate work at BYU in political science, and two scholarships at the University of Utah — one at each the masters and doctoral levels — aimed at helping the future generations of leaders.

The scholarships mirror the path that Brent Taylor took in his own studies, including a Ph.D. from the University of Utah, which was awarded to him posthumously earlier this month.

"We really feel as a family, Brent's greatest legacy was in leadership. Leadership as a father, leadership as a soldier, leadership as a mayor, and leadership as a friend, a brother," Jennie Taylor said.

After announcing the scholarship, Jennie Taylor expressed her hope that future beneficiaries of the scholarship would take the time to learn about who Brent Taylor was and find inspiration through his story and legacy.