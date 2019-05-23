SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of yanking a woman out of her minivan and driving off with her little girl still inside.

Derek Orr, 29, of Salt Lake City, was arrested after Salt Lake police received a tip about his whereabouts from Unified police. Officers and SWAT crews took him into custody after "several hours of verbal demands from outside a home," according to a tweet from Salt Lake police.

The carjacking occurred May 16 about 1:30 p.m as the woman was stopped to make a U-turn at Green Street (between 600 East and 700 East) and 2100 South, Salt Lake police said.

The man, who the woman did not know, came up to the vehicle and pulled her out of it, Salt Lake Police Lt. Jenn Diedrich said.

According to an affidavit filed in support of Orr's arrest, Orr dropped the 4-year-old girl off at a business several blocks away. The girl's age was originally reported by police as 3.

"The mom was elated and very happy," Diedrich said earlier this month.

The girl was OK after the incident, according to the lieutenant, and due to her young age hadn't said much about what happened.

"We were very fortunate to make sure this child was found," Diedrich said

When interviewed by police, Orr told them he "was in a drug-induced haze" at the time of the alleged carjacking.

On Tuesday, Orr was charged in 3rd District Court in a separate case with theft, a second-degree felony; failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony; and reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.

Those charges were in connection to a May 8 incident when Orr allegedly disappeared with his father's car, which he only had permission to drive to and from work, according to court documents.