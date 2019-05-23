SALT LAKE CITY — The “Fuller House” cast is back on set to film their fifth season.

Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner, shared a photo on Instagram of herself with the script for a season 5 episode called, “Welcome Home, Baby To Be Named Later.”

“We’re baaaaaack!” she wrote in the caption. “Season 5 table read today and back to rehearsal next week! Woo hoo!! #fullhousefamily #season5 #fullerhouse #sogoodtobeback.”

Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner, posted a photo on her Instagram story that showed she was back on set for the fifth season, too.

Both Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy Gibbler, and Bob Saget, who plays Danny Tanner, are reportedly back on set too, according to US Weekly.

But will Lori Loughlin join them on set?

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, would be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California. The couple pleaded not guilty in the case, according to The Associated Press. Their defense team is scheduled to appear in court again on June 3. The couple is expected to fight out the scandal in court.

Loughlin was cut from the Hallmark Channel show “When Calls the Heart” in the immediate aftermath of the scandal. She has since remained out of the public eye as she looks to repair her image through a fixer, according to multiple reports.

Yes, but: John Stamos teased Loughlin’s return in an Instagram photo of his own. As I wrote, Stamos shared a picture, which included Loughlin, hyping up the new season of “Fuller House.”

TVLine reported back in March that Loughlin is not expected back on the show, though.

Still: The “Fuller House” cast has (subtly) hinted at their support for Loughlin amid the scandal.