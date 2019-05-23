VERNAL — A Vernal woman has been arrested for investigation of aggravated murder in the March 14 death of a toddler, police confirmed Thursday.

McKenley Yadon, 24, was booked into the Uintah County Jail on Thursday, Vernal police said in a news release. The police department provided few details on what they called a suspicious death of a 3-year-old. The child's name has not been released.

Online court records indicate Yadon had not been formally charged as of Thursday afternoon. In addition to aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, she is being investigated for child abuse, a second-degree felony.

Details about the child, including a name, and any relationship with Yadon were not immediately released.

Police are expected to release more information at a Sunday morning news conference.

Correction: An earlier version misidentified McKenley Yadon's gender. She is a woman.