SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed or reappointed several Utahns to state-level education boards, filling two unexpired terms on the elected Utah State Board of Education and naming new members to the Utah State Board of Regents and the Utah System of Technical College trustees.

Each of the appointments is subject to confirmation of the Utah Senate.

Michael Haynes has been appointed to represent District 11 on the State School Board, filling the vacancy created by Lisa Cummins’ resignation. Mark Marsh will represent District 12, filling the position held by Alisa Ellis. Cummins and Ellis are both moving out of state.

Haynes' and Marsh's terms will expire Dec. 31, 2020. State Board of Education elections will take place next year.

Herbert reappointed Jesselie Anderson and Sanch Datta to the Utah State Board of Regents. Alan Hall and Lisa-Michele Church were newly appointed as regents, while University of Utah student Sheva Mozafari was appointed to a one-year term as student regent.

Multiple appointments were made to the Utah System of Technical College’s board of trustees: Brett Barton as life science sector representative; Jera Bailey as the health care sector representative; and Stacey K. Bettridge, transportation sector representative.

Meanwhile, Russell Lamoreaux was reappointed as union, craft and trade sector representative to the trustees. Herbert also appointed Arthur Newell and reappointed Mike Angus, Charles K. Taylor and Stephen Wade as college representatives on the technical colleges board of trustees.