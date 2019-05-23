SALT LAKE CITY — ”Toy Story 4” will mark the final time we see Woody and Buzz adventuring together on the big screen.

If you have any tears left for the series following the emotional ending of “Toy Story 3,” you might want to prepare yourself for “Toy Story 4.”

In a recent appearance on “The Ellen Show,” Tom Hanks talked about a conversation he had with Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear) prior to recording some of Woody’s lines.

“I had gotten some texts from Tim Allen, who plays Buzz Lightyear,” Hanks said. “These texts are saying, ‘Have you recorded yet?’ ‘Have you been in?’ ‘Have you had a session yet?’”

Hanks said Allen kept asking him if he had read the final pages of the script yet, then he told Hanks, “Wait until you see those last pages. Tough one, tough one.”

Hanks told the audience that he turned his back on film producers in the recording studio because reading the last lines for Woody made him emotional, according to Fox News.

“We’re saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie’s room and Andy and everybody, and it was emotional,” Hanks said.

The first “Toy Story” film came out in 1995. It will turn 25 years old next year.

“It’s extraordinary. It’s about the most rewarding thing I could imagine being a part of because it just has gone on so long,” Hanks said.