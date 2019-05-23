OREM — Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Madsen has announced that Palm Beach State forward Zach Mogbo will transfer to UVU and play for the Wolverines next season.

"Zach Mogbo is a remarkable young man," Madsen said. "I love his toughness and how hard he plays. Zach is a physical specimen who combines tremendous physical strength with speed and skill. He will outrun many other big men from end to end. His parents (Karen and Chuck Mogbo) have done a great job raising him and his coach Martin McCann has schooled him well in the game. I am very excited for such a dynamic student athlete in Zach to arrive this summer and to begin work."

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound power forward played two seasons at Palm Beach State. Mogbo averaged 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season for the Panthers. He scored a season-high 18 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and a 10-of-13 clip from the free throw line in a 107-77 win over Advanced Prep Academy (Nov. 30). He also pulled down seven rebounds in the win.

Mogbo prepped at Wellington High School in Florida where he led the team to a 29-3 record and its first-ever state title in 2015. He also helped WHS to conference and regional championships. He also played for TLAP Sports Academy.

Mogbo has two seasons of eligibility remaining and is set to play for the Wolverines during the 2019-20 season.