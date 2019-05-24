SALT LAKE CITY — The Hallmark Channel released an extended trailer to season six’s penultimate episode of “When Calls the Heart.”

In the next episode, titled “A Call From the Past,” Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) will find herself caught up in drama with Lucas (Chris McNally) and his mysterious past. Lee (Kavan Smith) will have a business issue after Gowen (Martin Cummins) hires employees elsewhere ,and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) hosts some out-of-towners, according to Parade magazine.

Interestingly, Grace (Jocelyn Hudon), who was in the “When Calls the Heart” Christmas movie last year, will make an appearance in this episode.

Grace and her twin sister will reportedly be the focus of “When Hope Calls,” a spinoff that will air on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

Here’s the extended trailer for the second-to-last episode of the season:

“When Calls the Heart” has had a rocky season. The Hallmark Channel show went on a brief mid-season creative hiatus after one of its stars, Lori Loughlin, was charged as part of the college admissions scandal. She was subsequently written out of the show. Her character, Abigail Stanton, left town to be with her sick mother.

“When Calls the Heart” was renewed for a season seven.