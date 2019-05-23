SALT LAKE CITY — A married couple from Aspen, Colorado and a California businessman all pleaded guilty in the college admissions scam this week, The Associated Press reports.

Gregory and Marcia Abbott, who are from Aspen, and Peter Jan Sartorio, from California, entered their pleas at the Boston federal court on Wednesday. They are among 14 parents now who have agreed to admit to the allegations in the college admissions scandal.

The Abbotts are accused of paying $125,000 to have someone cheat on their daughter’s entrance tests for college. Meanwhile, Sartorio is charged with paying $15,000 for someone to fix his daughter’s ACT answers, according to The Denver Post.

Bigger picture: 19 parents are still battling their case in the scandal, including former “When Calls the Heart” actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Two other parents appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded guilty. Gordon Caplan pleaded guilty to paying $75,000 to help his daughter cheat on the ACT, according to CNN.

Similarly, Agustin Huneeus Jr. pleased guilty to paying $50,000 to helping his daughter cheat on the SAT. He also agreed to pay $250,000 in bribes to help his daughter get into the University of Southern California as a water polo recruit, CNN reports.

On Friday, Jane Buckingham, Robert Flaxman and Marjorie Klapper will reportedly plead guilty, CNN reports.