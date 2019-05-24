SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon is reportedly building a wearable device that can read your emotions, according to Bloomberg.

The new device would “read human emotions,” Bloomberg reports.

The device, which would be worn on the wrist, would be a health and wellness product that works alongside a mobile app to help you and your device understand your emotions.

The wearable would have a microphone that could “discern the wearer’s emotional state from the sound of his or her voice. Eventually, the technology could be able to advise the wearer how to interact more effectively with others,” according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reviewed internal Amazon documents and found that Alexa’s software team and Amazon’s Lab126 hardware team are working on the project together.

Why it matters: “This would be a rather novel health and wellness gadget, of the sort we’re more used to seeing feature in tenuous crowdfunding campaigns instead of from one of the world’s biggest tech companies,” according to The Verge.

Yes, but: Wanting to understand human emotions and actually doing it are two vastly different things, according to The Verge.

“Achieving an accurate, or at least generally reliable, picture of a person’s emotional state, however, seems like a hugely ambitious undertaking. This is definitely one of those things that hasn’t yet been done because it’s very hard to do,” The Verge reports.

Amazon previously suggested it wanted to enter the health and wellness sector when it paid $753 million to buy the online pharmacy company PillPack, according to CNBC.