SANDY — Since arriving in the Beehive State as the new head coach of Utah Royals FC, Laura Harvey has routinely preached the line “we want to be hard to beat.”

Such was shown for much of the club’s inaugural campaign in 2018, as it was routinely difficult for opponents to score, and it’s happening again in 2019, as URFC leads the National Women’s Soccer League with just three goals surrendered through five games.

While URFC has certainly had the personnel to accomplish this and the group has been tactically sound, there’s another aspect to being hard to beat that was especially on display in last Sunday’s 1-1 draw against the high-powered North Carolina Courage.

The Courage were relentless in attack and ended up firing off a whopping 18 shots, but URFC gave up just the one goal, thanks in large part to an outstanding collective defensive effort.

“I honestly think with this group, when we know we’ve got to go somewhere and perform the way we had to in North Carolina and dig in and defend and make it difficult for them, I think we come into our own,” Harvey said earlier this week after a training session.

The result not only came against a great team in the Courage, but it was after what midfielder Vero Boquete called in posts on social media “a difficult week,” which Harvey revealed included players dealing with illness and injury leading up to the game and Becca Moros returning from an injury earlier than expected to play for the first time this season because the team needed her.

“Just shows the mentality of this group right now, is that we’re all willing to put our bodies on the line in different ways to make sure that we can put a performance on the field that gets the results that we need,” Harvey said.

“The one thing we have on this team is fight," midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta added. "I think after the battle in North Carolina, it showed … the fight’s there.”

In Harvey’s view, the contest against the Courage was a nice bounce-back after the one game so far this season in which URFC didn’t show the same fight defensively as it otherwise has. Against the Houston Dash on May 11, some uncharacteristic defensive mistakes led to a 2-1 URFC loss.

But as players vowed to do in the days leading up to the game in North Carolina, they put the game against the Dash behind them and turned in the excellent game against the Courage.

For URFC, which enters this weekend’s NWSL action in a three-way tie for second in the table but just a point behind the league-best Chicago Red Stars, the challenge now becomes keeping its collective foot on the gas pedal, as the league-worst Orlando Pride comes to town for a Saturday evening game.

“For us,” Harvey said, “we have to make sure that that grit, determination, mentality and never-say-die attitude that we showed in North Carolina, we show every game.”