SALT LAKE CITY — A new study has found that a poor diet could lead to a higher risk of cancer.

A new study published by the JNCI Cancer Spectrum on Wednesday found that about 80,110 cancer cases among adults 20 years and older in the United States could be attributed to a poor diet.

According to CNN, Fang Fang Zhang, a nutrition and cancer epidemiologist at Tufts University in Boston, said this accounts for “5.2% of all invasive cancer cases newly diagnosed among US adults in 2015.”

38.3 percent of the diet-related cancer cases were colon and rectal cancer.

25.9 percent of the cases were cancer of the mouth, pharynx and larynx.

16 percent were attributed to obesity.

Minorities and men 45 to 64 years old had the highest risk of diet-related cancers, according to the study.

"This proportion is comparable to the proportion of cancer burden attributable to alcohol," Zhang said, according to CNN.

The researchers specifically looked into seven different dietary factors, including a low intake of veggies, fruits, whole grains and dairy, as well as a high intake of processed meat, red meat and sugary drinks, according to the study.

"Low whole-grain consumption was associated with the largest cancer burden in the US, followed by low dairy intake, high processed-meat intake, low vegetable and fruit intake, high red-meat intake and high intake of sugar-sweetened beverages," Zhang said, according to CNN.

Method: The researchers reviewed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey on the dietary intake of U.S. adults between 2013 and 2016. The researchers also used data on cancer incidents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Researchers took the data and estimated how many cancer cases could be linked to bad diets and then determined how much the diet played a role in the United States’ overall cancer problem by using separate research projects and studies.

"Previous studies provide strong evidence that a high consumption of processed meat increases the risk of colorectal cancer and a low consumption of whole grains decreases the risk of colorectal cancer," Zhang said. "However, our study quantified the number and proportion of new cancer cases that are attributable to poor diet at the national level."