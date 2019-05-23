SALT LAKE CITY — Is British Prime Minister Theresa May about to resign?

A number of UK media outlets suggest May could announce her resignation in the next few days, CNBC reports.

May could announce her resignation as early as Friday, according to The Times of London. However, the newspaper did not cite a source.

May would reportedly remain as prime minister until someone is elected to replace her.

Theresa May is expected to announce her departure from No 10 after a cabinet mutiny over her Brexit plan https://t.co/LFYrfzFSIl — The Times of London (@thetimes) May 23, 2019

Context: The drama comes at the same time as a number of elections across Europe. May has faced consistent backlash for years now over her Brexit plan. More recently, she was criticized for introducing a new Brexit plan, BBC News reported. The new plan was seen as a last chance effort for Brexit to happen.

New Brexit plan: The plan wasn't much different from the original Brexit plan except that it “added sweeteners designed to attract the support of dubious Members of Parliament,” according to CNN.

One of those “sweeteners” included adding notes about workers’ rights, environmental provisions and a temporary relationship with the European Union before the Brexit occurs, according to CNN.

“Lawmakers have already rejected May’s Brexit deal three times so the prospect of another vote on the withdrawal agreement, that many opposition and Tory lawmakers have already rejected and said had not changed much, was met with disbelief in many quarters,” according to CNBC.

Jacob-Rees Mogg, a conservative and leader of a pro-Brexit bloc in the Prime Minister's party, didn’t support the new plan.

"The Prime Minister's proposals are worse than before and would leave us bound deeply into the EU," Mogg said.

Flashback: Back in December, May narrowly survived a no-confidence vote. Current rules say she can't face another no-confidence vote until 12 months after the previous one, according to BBC News.