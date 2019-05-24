When I call my parents in New York, I know not to bother them between 7 and 7:30 p.m. That’s sacrosanct “Jeopardy!” time, and for decades, my mother has kept a weeknight appointment with Alex Trebek.

Lately, she has grown a little bored. James Holzhauer, the Las Vegas gambler who has crushed all comers, winning 23 games in a row, and who returned on the night of May 20 (after a two-week hiatus while “Jeopardy!” showed a teachers’ tournament), is “affable enough,” she says, but the “game has grown predictable.”

And yet, of course, there is something utterly novel about Holzhauer, about the way he racks up record-breaking wins — his winnings already total $1.69 million. Instead of viewing him as a mere “Jeopardy!” contestant, we ought to think of him as one of that special breed of innovators who completely change the stage on which they perform.

The conventional way of approaching “Jeopardy!” is to start new categories at the lowest dollar amounts (and easiest questions) and gather steam as you work your way up. Holzhauer goes straight for the high-dollar clues, builds up his war chest, and then finds Daily Doubles, for which contestants wager as much of their pot as they want — and has the guts to bet relatively high amounts.

To me, there’s something beautiful about Holzhauer’s style of play: It’s akin, in its way of flouting convention, to the pretty, flying arcs described by Dick Fosbury, who as a high schooler revolutionized the sport of high jumping by going back and shoulder first. Before Fosbury won gold at the 1968 Olympics, jumpers pretty much scissor-kicked their way over the bar; afterward, they were all doing the “Fosbury Flop.”

Like Fosbury’s innovation, Holzhauer’s approach to the game — unusual and aggressive, with an audacious risk-taking strategy informed by his background as a professional bettor and buttressed by his impeccable buzzer skills — is certain to inform the style of the players who come after him. “Jeopardy!” play now will be a race to the $1,000 clues, the high-dollar stacking and higher bets on the Daily Doubles.

There have been stabs at new “Jeopardy!” technique before — students of the game point to parallels between Holzhauer’s run and that of a 2014 contestant named Arthur Chu, who also leapfrogged around the board. But in interviews, Chu said he was trying to keep opponents off balance, not trying to stack up money to make high-dollar bets like Holzhauer, who is fond of pushing his hands forward in his daily doubles bets as if shoving in all his chips. Many contestants have likewise “fished” for Daily Doubles, which tend to be higher-dollar clues, and plenty of other champions have been known for betting big.

I checked in with my friend and four-time “Jeopardy!” champion Jonathan Dinerstein about what sets Holzhauer apart. Jon said that preternatural buzzer speed and vast stores of knowledge, coupled with “a relentless pursuit of a mathematically optimized money-maximizing betting strategy,” put Holzhauer in control. Without the first two, “he couldn’t accomplish the third, or you wouldn’t really notice his attempts to do so as markedly,” Jon told me.

The upending of standard technique is often rooted in something more basic than genius: Fosbury’s breakthrough was possible only because of the evolution of the landing material on the other side of the bar, with foam pads replacing piles of sawdust just as he got started in the early 1960s, making it at least conceivable that he could throw himself over the bar and land safely on his neck and shoulders.

Similarly, Holzhauer’s audacity — the sheer size of his bets — is an outgrowth of his professional poker career. Not only has he reportedly built up the kind of wealth that allows him to take such big swings (he’s successful enough that some sports books, he has said, don’t want his business), but his very work as a bettor shows that if you’re confident in yourself as a player — and most “Jeopardy!” contestants have a pretty good grasp of trivia — you may as well bet big early to overwhelm other contestants.

Another way to think of these breakthroughs is as stories of individual creativity. It took a certain kind of chutzpah for Fosbury to defy convention and throw himself backward over a bar.

And even here, there’s something touchingly odd, and extremely confident, about Holzhauer, who admitted to New York magazine that his record-breaking single-game victory tally was no coincidence. “I had one specific goal, which was to win an episode with exactly $110,914, because that’s my daughter’s birthday,” he said.

Some day, Holzhauer will crash out — perhaps he will bet it all on a Daily Double clue and simply get it wrong, with too little time to recover. The studio audience might gasp. But the Holzhauer effect will revolutionize the game — until another innovation comes along.

For now, Holzhauer’s run is drawing viewers to “Jeopardy!,” with the syndicated show enjoying its greatest ratings in 14 years in the week of April 29, just before Holzhauer’s hiatus. Among those watching is my mother. Whatever her misgivings, she’ll be on the couch at 7 p.m., beside my father in their Upper West Side apartment, plates of Indian takeout on their laps, shouting out answers. I’ll make sure to leave them in peace.