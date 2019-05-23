SALT LAKE CITY — Ed Sheeran has announced his next album — “The No.6 Collaborations Project” — will be released on July 12.

This time around, all 15 songs will be collaborations with other musicians, most of which are currently unknown.

According to Billboard, the new album is a followup to “No.5 Collaborations Project," an EP Sheeran made before he was signed to a record label in 2011. The new album has been in the works for a year, and so far two songs have been announced.

Sheeran posted the album tracklist on Instagram with one twist — besides two tracks, every collaborating artist is currently redacted. The two revealed tracks include “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock and “I Don’t Care,” which features Justin Bieber and was released earlier this month, according to Deseret News.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxzJqYvBid8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"(The album) available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with @chancetherapper and @pnbrock will be out everywhere at the same time,” Sheeran wrote in the caption.

The tracklist is as follows:

“Beautiful People” “South of the Border” “Cross Me” (Explicit) featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock "Take Me Back to London" "Best Part of Me" "I Don't Care" featuring Justin Bieber "Antisocial" "Remember the Name" (Explicit) "Feels" "Put It All on Me"

"Nothing on You" "I Don't Want Your Money" "1000 Nights" "Way to Break My Heart" "Blow"

Meanwhile, Twitter users are speculating on the identities of some of the artists on the album. Some names thrown out include Eminem, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, K-pop band BTS and Taylor Swift, who is in the middle of teasing her own album.

Ed Sheeran is dropping a collaboration album. Still a chance of getting that Eminem and 50 collab. Remember The Name is explicit and features two artists. We’ll find out on July 12. pic.twitter.com/UdcKypHPWh — Mainly Eminem (@MainlyEminem) May 23, 2019

I feel Beyoncé is in there. — Alec (@alejandroloehr) May 23, 2019

Bts gonna be on it I feel it 👀 — lissa - 9 days (@namseokspersona) May 23, 2019

Maybe Bruno Mars 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Nikki Alexa (@NikkiAlexa1993) May 23, 2019

Imagine ed sheeran feat. shawn mendes and niall horan — ً (@mutualghostin) May 23, 2019

