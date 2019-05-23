PROVO — ESPN announced Thursday that the 2019 Hawaii Bowl will be played Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. MST.

BYU is scheduled to play in the Hawaii Bowl if it is bowl eligible and not selected to a New Year's Six bowl game.

BYU played in 12 consecutive bowl games from 2005-16, a streak that was snapped in 2017 when the Cougars suffered a losing season. Last year, BYU beat Western Michigan 49-18 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

All-time, the Cougars have played in 36 bowl games dating back to the 1974 Fiesta Bowl. BYU has played in 18 different bowls in 11 states, including the 1992 Aloha Bowl in Honolulu against Kansas on Christmas Day.