PROVO — Brigham Young University President Kevin J Worthen announced this week that C. Shane Reese will become the university’s new academic vice president effective June 3.

Reese, who is currently the dean of the College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, replaces James R. Rasband, who was sustained as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6.

“Shane brings a distinguished record of teaching and research to this new assignment,” Worthen said in a statement. “He is a beloved teacher who made introductory statistics come alive for students. His passion for teaching and learning is paired with an abiding commitment to both the individual and collective aspirations of the mission and aims of the university.”

Reese, who began teaching at BYU in 2001, earned a doctoral degree in statistics from Texas A&M University and his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in statistics from BYU.

From 2012 to 2017, he was the Melvin W. Carter Professor in the statistics department, and he received the Karl G. Maeser Excellence in Teaching Award from the university in 2010.

He has also published dozens of articles in peer-reviewed journals. He was honored with BYU’s Young Scholar Award in 2004 and is a fellow of the American Statistical Association.

Reese’s appointment must be approved by the university’s board of trustees.