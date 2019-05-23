PROVO — BYU President Kevin J Worthen has tapped the university’s director of residence life to be the next vice president of student life.

Julie L. Franklin, who has held the director position since 1998, will replace Janet S. Scharman, who is retiring after serving 19 years in the post.

Franklin, whose appointment is effective Aug. 1 following approval from the university’s board of trustees, graduated from BYU with a degree in international relations and later earned an MBA from BYU’s Marriott School of Business.

“Julie is well-prepared for this new assignment,” Worthen said in a statement. “In her decades of service in residence life she has dealt with almost every kind of challenge our students face. She has consistently demonstrated her desire and ability to help students thrive at BYU.”