SALT LAKE CITY — We all know who lives in a pineapple under the sea. What few of us know, however, are the faces behind “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

This summer, we’ll get the chance to see them as the “SpongeBob SquarepPants” voice cast plays human versions of their characters in the first-ever live-action/animated SpongeBob TV special.

According to Variety, Nickelodeon is hosting the special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show. The special is called “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” and will feature a mix of both live acting and animation.

The show’s description reads, “Patrick and SpongeBob journey to the surface world, where the duo come across a few familiar faces during lunchtime rush at The Trusty Slab restaurant. Meanwhile, the Bikini Bottom residents set up a surprise birthday party for SpongeBob,” according to Den of Geek.

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) will all play human versions of their animated characters during the special.

David Hasselhoff is also making a guest appearance as himself like he did in the "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie."

The anniversary celebration will be bittersweet for some of the cast. Last fall, SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg passed away at the age of 57.

“Steve Hillenburg gave me the gift of a lifetime when he asked me to voice his porous alter ego, SpongeBob SquarePants,” Kenny told Variety. “He changed my life and all of our lives.

“To reach the 20-year mark is a huge milestone and we wanted to celebrate by throwing a big party, Bikini Bottom style. Acting alongside my friends and fellow cast members was a true out-of-body experience. Fans are truly going to love it.”