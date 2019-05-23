SALT LAKE CITY — A truck driver who survived the tornado that ravaged Jefferson City, Missouri, opened up about his experience to CNN.

David Bell was driving in his truck along the highway when a tornado hit Jefferson City. The tornado lasted from late Wednesday night to Thursday morning, killing three people and creating widespread damage, according to the Associated Press.

Bell waited out the storm while sitting in his truck. He pulled over to the side of Highway 54 with 44,500 pounds of soda in the back of his trailer. He had no clue he would be in the path of the storm until it hit, according to CNN.

"I don't even know how to explain it," he said. "I watched a bunch of transformers blown. Houses next to me completely obliterated. A house halfway underneath my trailer."

This man was in his truck when a tornado hit Missouri's capital of Jefferson City. As the winds whistled, houses collapsed around him, poles snapped and transformers blew out. https://t.co/zi0M4dVzm0 pic.twitter.com/DjlOq0J5It — CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2019

Bell told CNN that he thought about his family during the entire storm.

"That storm picked me up and slammed me down like I was nothing but a soda can," he told CNN.

"I'm still a little shook up, I ain't gonna lie," he said. "I saw signs flying. I saw signs lay over. And then all I could do is brace myself for the impact. It seemed like it lasted forever."

"It definitely gave me a new outlook on life," he said, his voice shaking. "Very grateful that I'm alive. I should have been smarter and heeded the warnings. I'm just glad God was with me tonight."

Bigger picture: The Jefferson City tornado was one of at least 29 tornadoes that struck Missouri and Oklahoma in the last 24 hours. There have been at least 171 total tornadoes since last Friday, according to my reporting for the Deseret News.

A number of videos and photos from the storm surfaced on social media this week, displaying a terrifying scene in Missouri as the storm rolled through.