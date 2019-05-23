HEBER CITY — A Heber City man arrested after investigators say they found child pornography on his lost iPod was formally charged Thursday.

Grant Frederick Johnson, 19, is charged in Wasatch County's 4th District Court with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

On May 8, Heber City police were called to a house where a man said he found an iPod in his car and charged it to try and figure out who owned it. "The complainant advised while doing this he found child pornography," a police affidavit states.

The report does not say how the iPod ended up in the man's car.

Police took possession of the iPod and found "nearly 60 pictures of prepubescent child pornography," the affidavit states. "The registered user name on the iPod was Grant Johnson. I observed three pictures of Grant on the iPod as well."

Johnson was arrested on Tuesday. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Friday.

According to court records, Johnson was charged in December 2017 with four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a class B misdemeanor. The charges were filed two months after Johnson turned 18. He pleaded guilty, taking pleas in abeyance to all four charges, in February 2018. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to undergo therapy.