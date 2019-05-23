PEOA, Summit County — An Oakley woman died in a head-on crash near Rockport Reservoir Thursday morning.

The crash was reported about 8:45 a.m. near 4650 W. Browns Canyon Road, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe a Toyota Camry was heading west when the driver veered into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a Toyota Highlander head-on. The driver of the Camry, a 63-year-old woman from Oakley, was killed on impact, according to the sheriff's office. A 31-year-old man from Peoa who was driving the Highlander was taken to a hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition.

"The cause of the crash is under investigation. There are no witnesses to the crash," deputies stated.

The name of the woman killed was not released pending notification of family members.