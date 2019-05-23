SALT LAKE CITY — If you wish for something hard enough you just might get it, right? This appears to be the mantra for some "Star Wars" fans on Twitter who are clamoring for a sequel to “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”
The movement seems to have been started by The Resistance Broadcast, a "Star Wars" fan podcast. “It’s #MakeSolo2Happen Day!!!!” their Twitter reads. “We have a good feeling about this!!!”
They’re not the only ones who are feeling good, seeing as #MakeSolo2Happen is currently listed on Twitter’s trending topics as of writing. Fans and other official accounts are joining in the conversation, citing the film’s actors, action, cliffhanger ending and even props from “The Rise of Skywalker” as reasons why the sequel should be made.
“The first (movie) was insanely fun, and a sequel could do so much for the world,” Michael Reyes tweeted.
“Even the Knights of Ren want to #MakeSolo2Happen,” @toddnosebest says.
Timothy Drennan also called for a series on Disney+ featuring characters from “Solo” as an alternative to another movie.
Unfortunately, "Star Wars" spinoff films were throttled after “Solo” underperformed at the box office, Collider reports. However, it’s worth noting a Disney+ series starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from “Rogue One” is in the works, so it possible young Han Solo and Chewie could get the same treatment.