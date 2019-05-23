SALT LAKE CITY — If you wish for something hard enough you just might get it, right? This appears to be the mantra for some "Star Wars" fans on Twitter who are clamoring for a sequel to “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

The movement seems to have been started by The Resistance Broadcast, a "Star Wars" fan podcast. “It’s #MakeSolo2Happen Day!!!!” their Twitter reads. “We have a good feeling about this!!!”

They’re not the only ones who are feeling good, seeing as #MakeSolo2Happen is currently listed on Twitter’s trending topics as of writing. Fans and other official accounts are joining in the conversation, citing the film’s actors, action, cliffhanger ending and even props from “The Rise of Skywalker” as reasons why the sequel should be made.

“The first (movie) was insanely fun, and a sequel could do so much for the world,” Michael Reyes tweeted.

#MakeSolo2Happen, you say? I can get behind that. The first one was insanely fun, and a sequel could do so much for the world. Plus, it'd be a nice spacer between the D&D/Johnson trilogies. Also, Ehrenreich and Glover, pulling a job for Jabba? How do you not? pic.twitter.com/ZWeNcYx1Mj — Michael Reyes (@MrControversy83) May 23, 2019

i actually just finished watching Solo and came on to this trending. i agree, i know they’re taking a break from stand alone movies but i think Solo deserves a sequel soon #MakeSolo2Happen — kam 💫 (@chewiesfalcon) May 23, 2019

“Even the Knights of Ren want to #MakeSolo2Happen,” @toddnosebest says.

Even the Knights of Ren want to #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/IQQ1vxZzbm — Todd The Standalorian (@toddnosebest) May 23, 2019

#MakeSolo2Happen because I SERIOUSLY am in need of some more of this action right here. pic.twitter.com/vW8cIb2f6E — van solo (@VanLitton) May 23, 2019

I gotta say the outpouring of positivity for the #MakeSolo2Happen movement is incredible.

Fandom of all things has been pretty ugly lately so it's nice to see joy and enthusiasm take the wheel for a change. Let's keep it up!#StarWars #StayPositive pic.twitter.com/4JZLhWWS2d — Grant Zepernick (@Grant_Zep) May 23, 2019

Timothy Drennan also called for a series on Disney+ featuring characters from “Solo” as an alternative to another movie.

No movie has ever had me smiling from the first frame to the last like Solo.@RealRonHoward made an amazing thing with an amazing cast.



Give us more.

Another movie.

A #DisneyPlus series.

Just do it.#MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/MqTsT9lWty — Timothy Drennan (@TimothyDrennan) May 23, 2019

2018 was a great year for movies and Solo was up there with the best of them, IMHO. My kids and I would love to see more stories told about these characters (especially Enfys, Qira, Lando, and of course Han and Chewie) 💜#MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/EH7K7TCKQd — Melodee Stapleton (@melodee99) May 23, 2019

Adding my voice to #MakeSolo2Happen The Solo film was a wonderful, fun adventure film and was very underrated. pic.twitter.com/Bafrbe6T4e — 🌴FlowersStorms🍹🌺 (@flowersstorms) May 23, 2019

Unfortunately, "Star Wars" spinoff films were throttled after “Solo” underperformed at the box office, Collider reports. However, it’s worth noting a Disney+ series starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from “Rogue One” is in the works, so it possible young Han Solo and Chewie could get the same treatment.