SALT LAKE CITY— You ain’t never had a friend like the "Fairly OddParents."

Someone on Twitter recently combined the theme song from the Nickelodeon TV show “The Fairly OddParents” with "Aladdin’s" “Friend Like Me,” and the two are incredibly similar.

I JUST MADE A STARTLING DISCOVERY pic.twitter.com/mGImjb5QFD — SpeedRacerFlubber (@SRFlubber) May 22, 2019

“I JUST MADE A STARTLING DISCOVERY,” @SRFlubber tweeted Wednesday, sharing a video mashup of clips from “Aladdin” and “Fairly OddParents.”

You’ll notice that “Aladdin” and “The Fairly OddParents” both feature magical wish-granters and the songs share the same key, chord progression and instrumentals. @SRFlubber, the Twitter user who posted the video, also added transitional visuals between clips.

The video has been wowing social media users.

“You are a visionary,” @nagu_nak tweeted.

“That first transition is seamless, this is a total banger,” @SemDening tweeted.

“YO I was watching Aladdin today and then I got The Fairly Odd Parents theme song stuck in my head. This explains a lot,” @snailpeeps tweeted.

Some pointed out there similarities like this one in other songs.

Listen to the “Danny Phantom” theme song, for example, and then listen to Queen’s “Invisible Man.”