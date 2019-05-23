SALT LAKE CITY — Memorial Day weekend is here, and hopefully it'll bring some warmer weather. Regardless though, this weekend is full of events to celebrate the three-day weekend. For the art-inclined, the Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts will hold a workshop on Japanese brush painting, and the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is having an opening reception for its four new exhibitions. Get outside at the Salt Lake Bees game or head over to City Creek, where you can feed the fish for free. Finish off the weekend by paying your respects to fallen members of the Armed Services at Fort Douglas on Monday morning. Read on.

Fort Douglas Memorial Day ceremony

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News The Association of the United States Army conducts its annual Memorial Day service at Fort Douglas Military Cemetery on Monday, May 28, 2018.

As you gear up for barbecues with friends, consider adding a visit to the The Fort Douglas Military Museum, which will host a Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning. The museum is holding special hours for the occasion and will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The group will meet at 9:15 a.m. for a march to the cemetery, where the ceremony with keynote speaker Jennie Taylor will be held. May 27, 10 a.m., Fort Douglas Military Cemetery, 405 Chipeta Way, free (801-581-1251, fortdouglas.org/events).

Japanese brush painting

Are you falling behind on your New Year’s resolution to learn something new? If so, consider attending an art workshop this weekend. The Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts is hosting an introductory workshop to Japanese brush painting with local artist Eiko Anderson, who was raised in Japan and has studied Japanese calligraphy and brush painting, known as sumi-e. This workshop is completely free, but you do need to reserve tickets. Materials have been provided by the Utah Division of Arts and Museums. May 25, 10 a.m., Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, 1150 S. Constitution Dr., free (801-533-5760, chasehomemuseum.eventbrite.com).

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art opening reception

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is celebrating the opening of four new shows this Friday. The exhibits opening include Deanna and Ed Templeton’s “Contemporary Suburbium,” Andrew Dadson’s “Roof Gap,” OutLoud’s “Ostracized and Masked,” and art for the 2019 Annual Spectacle. The reception will have refreshments and an opportunity to speak with some of the artists. May 24, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, free (donation suggested) (801-328-4201, utahmoca.org).

Salt Lake Bees game

If you’d rather play catch than catch an art exhibit, check out the Salt Lake Bees game against the Tacoma Rainiers. Smith’s Ballpark, where the Bees play, just passed its 25th anniversary. With a beautiful view of the mountains, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a break from the rain and cheer for the home team. May 25 and 26, 6:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m., Smith’s Ballpark, 77 W. 1300 South, $11-28 (801-350-6900, ticketmaster.com/smiths-ballpark).

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Salt Lake Bees centerfielder Brennon Lund watches game action against Albuquerque in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Smith's Ballpark. The Bees host the Tacoma Rainiers Friday night and Saturday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark.

Sound Check at the Assembly Hall

Don’t worry — this isn’t somebody saying “check, 1, 2, 3” into a microphone. Sound Check is a barbershop quartet and the silver-medalist at the Rocky Mountain Barbershop Harmony Society’s district convention. The four have decades of musical experience and are sure to brighten up your weekend with ballads, show tunes and spiritual numbers. May 24, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080, ChurchofJesusChrist.org/Events).

Feed the fish

Take advantage of Saturday’s sunny forecast and head outside to feed the fish at the City Creek Center pond. Hundreds of Bonneville cutthroat and rainbow trout live in City Creek’s fish pond. Every Saturday morning, City Creek provides fish food to anyone who wants to help feed the fish. All ages are welcome, so bring the whole family. City Creek recommends arriving at 10 a.m. to ensure you get food for the fish. May 25, 10 a.m., City Creek Center, 50 S. Main St., free (801-521-2012, facebook.com/citycreekcenter).

International Dinosaur Day

Saturday is also International Dinosaur Day. In celebration, bring your little ones to the Discovery Children’s Museum for a day of dino-related learning and activities. Your budding scientists will learn to classify dinosaurs with activities about Stegosaurus plates, Velociraptor feathers and more! While you’re there, drop by the SkyCycle reopening for a ride 15 feet in the air around a 30-foot sky track. Get your first ride free with admission to the museum (free for members). May 25, 11 a.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 (801-456-543, discoverygateway.org).