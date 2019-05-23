SALT LAKE CITY — If putting locally sourced meat on the table while enjoying time in Utah’s outdoors sounds good, take note that the application period for antlerless big game permits opens May 30.

Applications to hunt cow elk, cow moose, doe deer and doe pronghorn must be submitted through the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website at utah-hunt.com no later than 11 p.m. on June 20 to be included in the permit drawing.

Details about the different units including boundary descriptions, biologist notes, and population and harvest statistics can be found on the Utah Hunt Planner.

“The antlerless big game hunts are a great opportunity to not only harvest meat and make some great memories outdoors, but also to help manage wildlife populations and maintain healthy herds and landscapes,” DWR big game coordinator Covy Jones said in a statement. “The additional spring moisture we’ve been getting this year should produce healthy animals for the fall hunts.”

According the the division, depending on the age, a cow elk can provide between 120 to nearly 200 pounds of boneless meat. A doe deer will provide approximately 40 pounds of boneless meat.

New this year, youth may apply in groups for the antlerless hunts. Groups must have at least two but no more than four hunters. There will also be five new doe deer hunts, 18 new cow elk hunts and eight new doe pronghorn hunts this year.

The drawing results will be available on or before July 11. If any antlerless permits are available after the drawing, hunters can purchase them beginning July 23. Check the 2019 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook for details.