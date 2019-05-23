SALT LAKE CITY — App developer Panic has announced the Playdate, a new video game handheld that strikes a line between retro and state-of-the-art.

According to Variety, the console was announced via a Twitter thread and comes with a black and white screen and a crank, which is used in some games.

The console will launch in 2020, and players will be able to download a new game every week for three months depending on when the system is purchased, according to a press release from Panic.

The games will be delivered over-the-air, once a week for 12 weeks, and they’ll be a surprise: "When the new game light flashes, you’ll never know what you’re about to play,” the website says.

The system is also WiFi and Bluetooth compatible, has a “real beefy” CPU and charges via USB-C.

The system’s website indicates the simple screen will have no backlight, so get ready to bust out your old Game Boy lights.

Aside from the rotating crank, the systems controls are pretty traditional — a directional pad, A and B buttons and a pause button.

Speaking of that crank, Panic confirmed not every game will use it, but one that will is “Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure,” which is developed by “Katamari Damacy” creator Keita Takahashi. The crank is used to travel back and forth through time in order to avoid obstacles. A video demonstration is also available on the Playdate website.

Kotaku also notes that other game developers involved in the project include Bennett Foddy — the creator of rage-inducing “Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy” — and Zach Gage, a conceptual artist behind the also-rage-inducing digital space board game “Tharsis.”

The system will cost $149 for a console, a season of 12 games and a USB-C cord. Orders are expected to open later this year but that could be subject to change.