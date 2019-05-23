SALT LAKE CITY — It is the 143rd day of the year, and while that may not seem particularly significant to most people, it is to Pennsylvania residents — May 23 was declared “143 Day” by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf this month in honor of Fred Rogers.
Rogers, best known as the beloved “Mister Rogers” from the PBS children’s television series, grew up in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, and had a love for the number 143, according to Philly Voice.
He saw the number as shorthand for “I love you,” as “I” is one letter, “love” has four letters and “you” has three.
Rogers reportedly loved the number so much that he tried to maintain his weight at 143 pounds by swimming at the local pool every day, according to Philly Voice.
As May 23 is the 143rd day of the year, the state of Pennsylvania has launched a “#143DayinPA” initiative encouraging residents to do kind things for their neighbors, and Rogers himself is being remembered nationwide for his acts of kindness.
“Imagine what our real neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person,” Rogers once said.