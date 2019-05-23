SALT LAKE CITY — It is the 143rd day of the year, and while that may not seem particularly significant to most people, it is to Pennsylvania residents — May 23 was declared “143 Day” by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf this month in honor of Fred Rogers.

Rogers, best known as the beloved “Mister Rogers” from the PBS children’s television series, grew up in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, and had a love for the number 143, according to Philly Voice.

He saw the number as shorthand for “I love you,” as “I” is one letter, “love” has four letters and “you” has three.

Rogers reportedly loved the number so much that he tried to maintain his weight at 143 pounds by swimming at the local pool every day, according to Philly Voice.

As May 23 is the 143rd day of the year, the state of Pennsylvania has launched a “#143DayinPA” initiative encouraging residents to do kind things for their neighbors, and Rogers himself is being remembered nationwide for his acts of kindness.

☀️ It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood!



Today is 1-4-3 Day — Pennsylvania’s first statewide day of kindness honoring PA native, Fred Rogers.



Spread the love and share your acts of kindness using the hashtag #143DayInPA. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3TuUsz2q3R — Pennsylvania (@PennsylvaniaGov) May 23, 2019

It’s #143DayinPA and the Lepore girls got up early to deliver cookies to our neighbors! I’m so proud of them! @MRNarchive @MisterRogersSay @crlepore pic.twitter.com/ki3RUSNQRu — Anthony Lepore (@tonywlepore) May 23, 2019

Happy #143dayInPA.



You may have noticed a few new street signs around #Pittsburgh’s Downtown today. Forever our favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers changed our city, the nation, & the world for the better. Embrace his teachings.



Be kind. Today & everyday. pic.twitter.com/IojEKMp1qc — City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) May 23, 2019

To celebrate Mister Rogers, PA’s Governor has officially declared today, #143DayinPA, a day of kindness. To help celebrate, take a moment during your day to show kindness to someone. #143Day #WontYouBeMyNeighbor #BeKindSV #SV1819 #SVProud pic.twitter.com/oZHxOLhojw — Seneca Valley (@Seneca_Valley) May 23, 2019

It’s a beautiful day to spread kindness in honor of #143DayInPA. Had this waiting in my mailbox today 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/EMWGIs59Qq — Miss Misiewicz (@miss_misiewicz) May 23, 2019

“Imagine what our real neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person,” Rogers once said.