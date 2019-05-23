SALT LAKE CITY — Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart’s venerable Starfleet commander, is back in the first look at CBS All-Access’ upcoming “Star Trek: Picard.”

The trailer is available via YouTube and shows footage of a wine vineyard on Earth while an unseen speaker discusses Picard’s accomplishments as a Starfleet officer. The trailer then cuts to Stewart as Picard.

A few story details are also mentioned — the series seems to take place 15 years after the events of “Star Trek: Nemesis,” which was the final appearance of Picard and his Enterprise Crew. The voiceover also asks the now-Admiral Picard why he left Starfleet despite leading “the greatest rescue armada in history.”

“What did that cost you? Your faith? Your faith in us? Your faith in yourself?” the voice asks.

According to Deadline, the new series acts as a follow-up to “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which itself was a follow-up to Gene Roddenberry’s original “Star Trek” series. “Next Generation” ran from 1987 to 1994 and aired 176 total episodes and four films. This new trailer also lines up with the 25th anniversary of “Next Generation’s” series finale.

The new series’ cast will also feature Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway, Deadline reports.

There’s no word on when the series will air besides that it’s “coming soon.” CBS All-Access also airs “Star Trek: Discovery,” which sits alongside the original “Trek” series in the fictional timeline. “Discovery” recently aired its season two finale and has a third season planned, according to CBS.