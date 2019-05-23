SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer continued his reign Wednesday night with his 25th win in a row.

But that’s only half the story. Holzhauer won $71,885 on Wednesday night, which put his total winnings to $1,939,027. Assuming he hits his daily average of $77,561, Holzhauer will cross the $2 million mark in his next game, according to USA Today.

Holzhauer ranks second in both all-time number of victories and prize money. Only Ken Jennings, a graduate of Brigham Young University, stands ahead of him.

Jennings has 74 victories in a row on “Jeopardy!” with $2,520,700 in total earnings.

Holzhauer’s streak hasn’t come without some backlash, according to the New York Post. Fans have criticized Holzhauer for his style of betting big on Daily Doubles and his experience as a sports gambler. Others don’t appreciate his confident swagger, according to the New York Post.

The look on tonight’s #jeopardy challengers says it all. pic.twitter.com/SKDGOVzW9w — Larry Greenberg (@lgreenberg) May 21, 2019

Still, Holzhauer has already donated thousands to the Las Vegas-Clark County Library, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum and other organizations, according to my report for the Deseret News.

In a Washington Post piece, Jennings, who has watched Holzhauer’s success, said he supports Holzhauer’s run, too.