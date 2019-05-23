SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is back on an All-NBA team.

The league on Thursday afternoon announced the three teams for the 2018-2019 season, and Gobert made the third team. The honors come after he was named to the second team in 2017 but left off all three teams a year ago after he played in just 56 regular season games.

The Frenchman was voted one of the top three centers in the league on 75 of 100 media ballots. He received one first team vote, five second team votes and 69 third team votes. Ballots were due at the conclusion of the regular season.

Former Weber State star Damian Lillard made the second team as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, while Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell received four third-team votes.

For the season, Gobert averaged 15.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2 assists per game. The points, rebounds and assists numbers were career-highs for the 2013 draft pick. His .669 field goal percentage led the NBA.

According to the Jazz public relations staff, Gobert joins Karl Malone, John Stockton, Adrian Dantley and Deron Williams as the only players in team history to earn multiple All-NBA honors while with the squad.

Gobert is also the first player in the league since Wilt Chamberlain in the 1966-67 season to score at least 1,200 points and pull down at least 1,000 rebounds, according to the Jazz, and is the first player since Artis Gilmore during the 1981-82 season to average over 15 points per game on at least 65 percent shooting while also averaging at least 10 rebounds and at least two blocks per contest.

NBA All-Stars who weren't All NBA"

Kyle Lowry

Victor Oladipo

Khris Middleton

Bradley Beal

Ben Simmons

Nikola Vuvevic

Dwayne Wade

D'Angelo Russell

Klay Thompson

Anthony Davis

LaMarcus Aldridge

Karl-Anthony Towns

Dirk Nowitzki



All NBA who wasn't an All-Star@rudygobert27 https://t.co/Q6jncjwuxZ — Paul R. Cherrington 🇺🇸🍒 (@paulcherrington) May 23, 2019

His All-NBA honors come a day after he was named First Team All-Defense on Wednesday. He is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Stephen Curry and Paul George received first-team honors, with Antetokounmpo and Harden being unanimous selections. Joining Lillard on the second team are Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving. With Gobert on the third team are Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, LeBron James and Kemba Walker.