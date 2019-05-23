SALT LAKE CITY — Disneyland has provided some details on the menu offerings at “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” via the Disney Parks Blog, just in time for the attraction’s opening on May 31.

According to the “Foodie Guide,” Batuu — the fictional "Star Wars" location guests will visit — apparently has a history of farm-to-table-style foods. Do with that what you will, but just know that whole foods and drinks will be offered at dining locations like Tugg’s Grub, Ronto Roasters and Oga’s Cantina.

Here are some of the items offered, blue milk and all:

Entrees (Tugg’s Grub)

Smoked Kaadu Ribs are sticky pork ribs served with blueberry corn muffins and coleslaw.

are sticky pork ribs served with blueberry corn muffins and coleslaw. Yobshrimp Noodle Salad includes chilled shrimp with noodles and vegetables.

includes chilled shrimp with noodles and vegetables. Fried Endorian Tip-Yip is a crispy chicken fillet with mashed potatoes and herb gravy.

is a crispy chicken fillet with mashed potatoes and herb gravy. Braised Shaak Roast is a beef pot roast with cavatelli pasta, kale and mushrooms on the side.

is a beef pot roast with cavatelli pasta, kale and mushrooms on the side. Ithorian Garden Loaf is a vegetarian meatloaf with mashed potatoes, vegetables and mushroom sauce.

is a vegetarian meatloaf with mashed potatoes, vegetables and mushroom sauce. Kid’s meals also include a smaller plate of Yobshrimp Noodle Salad and Fried Endorian Tip-Yip. A Taste of Takodana is also available and includes black bean hummus, multigrain chips, vegetables and edible soil, which is probably a dessert.

Snacks (Ronto Roasters)

Ronto Wrap is roasted pork, grilled sausage, peppercorn sauce and coleslaw in a pita wrap.

is roasted pork, grilled sausage, peppercorn sauce and coleslaw in a pita wrap. Nuna Turkey Jerky comes in sweet or spicy flavors and is exactly what it sounds like — turkey jerky.

comes in sweet or spicy flavors and is exactly what it sounds like — turkey jerky. The Outpost Popcorn Mix is a blend of sweet and spicy popcorn popped in coconut oil.

Desserts

The Oi-Oi Puff is a raspberry cream puff with passion fruit mousse.

is a raspberry cream puff with passion fruit mousse. Batuu-Bon is chocolate cake with chocolate mousse and coffee-flavored custard.

Drinks (Oga’s Cantina and Ronto Roasters)

The Blue Bantha is a glass of blue milk with a vanilla-butter sugar cookie on the side.

is a glass of blue milk with a vanilla-butter sugar cookie on the side. Hyperdrive (Punch It!) features a blend of Mountain Berry Powerade, white cranberry juice, black cherry and Sprite.

features a blend of Mountain Berry Powerade, white cranberry juice, black cherry and Sprite. Bluurgfire includes lemonade, pomegranate juice and habanero-lime.

includes lemonade, pomegranate juice and habanero-lime. The Sour Sarlacc blends Minute Maid limeade, raspberry and spicy mango.

blends Minute Maid limeade, raspberry and spicy mango. Blue and Green Milk — which the Deseret News previously wrote about — is a nondairy frozen blend of coconut and rice milk rather than a traditional dairy concoction. The drinks will both offer a fruity flavor —melon berry and citrus — so start practicing your best Luke-Skywalker-drinking-green-milk face.

Coca-Cola products in collectible bottles are also available along with a collectible repair droid popcorn bucket. Deseret Newsalso reported that alcoholic beverages and high-end collectibles are available at “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” Marketing for these products are part of Disney’s attempt to broaden their customer base to include adults.