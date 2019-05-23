SALT LAKE CITY — Make way, cheeseburgers. A new, super sweet burger is in town.
Food Insider recently tweeted a video showing off a Nutella burger from the Brooklyn hamburger restaurant Action Burger, and it’s catching social media by a storm.
The burger is more of a breakfast sandwich made with fried Belgian waffle “buns” and filled with bacon, sausage, cheese and, the pièce de résistance, a spread of Nutella.
The Nutella burger has gotten extremely mixed reactions from Twitter users. Some think it looks amazing, while others are giving it a hard pass.
“So tempting,” @FireborMar tweeted.
“I will definitely eat this,” @luliasara tweeted.
“I would eat that at least once because I have an open mind,” @TheDude7896 tweeted.
“All of a sudden I want to become vegan,” @Asarru_ tweeted.
“No. This much Nutella should be illegal,” @qinlingpanda tweeted.
“My skin broke out watching this,” @babylbs_ tweeted.
What do you think? Would you try the Nutella burger?