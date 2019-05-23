SALT LAKE CITY — Make way, cheeseburgers. A new, super sweet burger is in town.

Food Insider recently tweeted a video showing off a Nutella burger from the Brooklyn hamburger restaurant Action Burger, and it’s catching social media by a storm.

The burger is more of a breakfast sandwich made with fried Belgian waffle “buns” and filled with bacon, sausage, cheese and, the pièce de résistance, a spread of Nutella.

This burger is dripping with Nutella 🤤 pic.twitter.com/ePK61TbZab — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) May 18, 2019

The Nutella burger has gotten extremely mixed reactions from Twitter users. Some think it looks amazing, while others are giving it a hard pass.

“So tempting,” @FireborMar tweeted.

I will definitely eat this — luls (@luliasara) May 19, 2019

I would eat that at least once because I have an open mind 😇 — The Dude (@TheDude7896) May 19, 2019

all of a sudden i want to become vegan 🤢 — Asarru (@Asarru_) May 20, 2019

No. This much Nutella should be illegal. https://t.co/nhMNSbPRTK — Lawrence (@qinlingpanda) May 19, 2019

my skin broke out watching this — s💫 (@babylbs_) May 18, 2019

What do you think? Would you try the Nutella burger?