SALT LAKE CITY — A tornado struck Jefferson City, Missouri, overnight, causing widespread damage and a number of injuries in the area, and social media shared photos and videos of the damage.
On Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a tornado struck the Missouri capital as a part of a widespread storm across the central United States, according to the The Associated Press.
- “Across the state, Missouri’s first responders once again responded quickly and with strong coordination as much of the state dealt with extremely dangerous conditions that left people injured, trapped in homes, and tragically led to the death of three people,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “I want our responders and all the neighbors who acted selflessly to help their neighbors to know how much their heroic efforts are appreciated by all Missourians.”
CNN reports that there have been at least 29 tornadoes in the last 24 hours throughout Missouri and Oklahoma. There have been 171 since last Friday.
There are at least three reported deaths, according to The Associated Press. But a number of injured people have been sent to the hospital for medical attention.
The storm in Jefferson City hit just before midnight on Wednesday, according to CNN.
"When it hit ... it felt like an earthquake," Cindy Sandoval-Jakobsen told CNN.
"Major tornadoes across state tonight, including Jeff City," Gov. Parson tweeted. "We're doing okay but praying for those that were caught in damage, some are still trapped — local emergency crews are on site and assisting."