SALT LAKE CITY — A tornado struck Jefferson City, Missouri, overnight, causing widespread damage and a number of injuries in the area, and social media shared photos and videos of the damage.

On Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a tornado struck the Missouri capital as a part of a widespread storm across the central United States, according to the The Associated Press.

“Across the state, Missouri’s first responders once again responded quickly and with strong coordination as much of the state dealt with extremely dangerous conditions that left people injured, trapped in homes, and tragically led to the death of three people,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “I want our responders and all the neighbors who acted selflessly to help their neighbors to know how much their heroic efforts are appreciated by all Missourians.”

CNN reports that there have been at least 29 tornadoes in the last 24 hours throughout Missouri and Oklahoma. There have been 171 since last Friday.

There are at least three reported deaths, according to The Associated Press. But a number of injured people have been sent to the hospital for medical attention.

The storm in Jefferson City hit just before midnight on Wednesday, according to CNN.

"When it hit ... it felt like an earthquake," Cindy Sandoval-Jakobsen told CNN.

"Major tornadoes across state tonight, including Jeff City," Gov. Parson tweeted. "We're doing okay but praying for those that were caught in damage, some are still trapped — local emergency crews are on site and assisting."

Major tornados across state tonight, including Jeff City. We’re doing okay but praying for those that were caught in damage, some are still trapped - local emergency crews are on site and assisting. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 23, 2019

Social media reacted to the storm by sharing photos and videos of what people saw overnight. We’ve collected a number of them and shared them below.

This is the tornado that hit Carl Junction, Missouri.



The state’s capital, Jefferson City, was struck by a large tornado overnight and we’re getting some of the first images of that damage.https://t.co/vvHQJCokaU pic.twitter.com/BlCOfXqzbj — CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2019

I’m here at the Best Western where a tornado has ripped through parts of Jefferson City, leaving the hotel powerless. I will continue to update you with more throughout the morning. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/E11iJMpNR1 — Austin Walker (@AustinCWalker) May 23, 2019

@MSHPTrooperF is in Jefferson City assisting @JeffCityPolice and Cole County Sheriff Dept. after tonight’s tornado. If you are NOT affected, please avoid the area. You will see several power lines down in these pictures. Treat them as though they are live. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/JHyNNfDX8F — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 23, 2019

Chilling video from our viewer Brett Powell Jr. He says this is the tornado leaving Eldon and heading toward Jefferson City. pic.twitter.com/UBvuuC4jzh — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) May 23, 2019

Image from the "violent, dangerous, & catastrophic" tornado that moved through Jefferson City early this morning. Extensive damage can be expected.



If you have any damage reports send them my way. #midMOwx #JCMO pic.twitter.com/Z42ih0caJ2 — Brigit Mahoney (@BrigitABC17) May 23, 2019

@NWSStLouis Sample of tornado damage in 500-600 blocks of E. Capitol in Jefferson City. pic.twitter.com/ztf0DeP9B7 — stechshultsy (@stechshultsy) May 23, 2019

Picture of the jefferson city as it tracked near Eldon. Photo taken from Jaclyn Morrow. That thing is HUGE! #mowx #tornado pic.twitter.com/9iN7OJMca3 — Alex Lubbers (@AlexLubbers2) May 23, 2019

In Jefferson City, the state capital, there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down. Traffic is being diverted as @MSHPTrooperGHQ & local first responders go door-to-door. Consider all power lines live.

Stay out of areas with damage. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/cPWQi1tzCJ — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019