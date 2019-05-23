SALT LAKE CITY — Ayesha Curry is clapping back at more commenters on Instagram following the NBA Western Conference finals.

Curry posted an image on Instagram of her family after her husband Steph Curry’s victory in the Western Conference final for the Golden State Warriors. In the photo, Curry can be seen holding her son.

“Infinitely proud of these guys. God's grace and mercy continues to cover our family and we are so grateful. Not about wins and losses, it’s all about family. Moments like this simply put it all into perspective,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

One commenter asked Curry if she was pregnant again.

“Absolutely not LOL,” she responded. “My 30-lb. son is just breaking my back in every photo.”

But, according to Yahoo Lifestyle, that simple comment led to backlash against her son. People wondered why her baby weighed 30 pounds.

“What are you feeding him?” one fan asked.

“30 (pounds) at 10 months?? Sheesh,” a commenter said.

“30 (pounds)?!?!? He’s bigger than my 19-month-old nephew.”

One final person said, “Maybe portion-control his food a bit.”

“Excuse you?” Curry shot back. “No. Just no.”

Recently, Curry spoke out about body image, saying she was a victim of a botched plastic surgery she had when she was suffering from postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter Ryan, according to The Inquisitr.

“I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while. It came in the form of me being depressed about my body,” she shared. “So I made a rash decision.”