SALT LAKE CITY — A manhunt continued Thursday in Idaho for a man who authorities say shot and killed a motorist in Utah without warning and for no apparent reason.

"There is nothing that (the passenger) has told us that leads us to believe there was any interaction prior to the shooting," said Utah State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Ryan VanFleet. "Nothing that we've been able to uncover so far indicates a road rage incident or any previous interaction."

Dennis Gwyther, 50, of Salt Lake City, and another man were driving on I-84 from Utah to Boise, when the shooting happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday. VanFleet said both men work in the airline industry and were headed to Boise for work. According to his Facebook page, Gwyther worked for Skywest Airlines.

Near Snowville, Box Elder County, in the Rattlesnake Pass area, a semitrailer was attempting to a pass another semitrailer, briefly causing a slowdown of traffic as the semis were side-by-side on the two-lane road, VanFleet said.

Just as Gwyther, who was driving a Range Rover, got past the semitrailers and traffic began to open up, a silver Volkswagen Jetta pulled up next to them and the driver shot at the Range Rover, VanFleet said.

Gwyther was killed and his passenger was injured. An off-duty paramedic who was also on I-84 stopped to help, but VanFleet said there was nothing he could do.

Gwyther's vehicle went off the side of the road before coming to a stop. The passenger, whose name was not immediately released, called 911. He was taken to Bear River Valley Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers put out an "attempt to locate" alert to other agencies in Utah, Idaho and Nevada, telling them to be on the lookout for a silver Jetta with a "unique antennae" and an out-of-state license plate.

"Shortly after, Idaho State Police attempted to stop a silver Jetta that fit the suspect description. The vehicle fled from ISP and eventually crashed in a canal," UHP stated.

VanFleet said Idaho authorities initially pulled the vehicle over before it sped away. It crashed in Cassia County near Burley, Idaho, where I-84 and I-86 meet.

The driver of the Jetta ran off after crashing in the canal before police could catch him.

Based on who the Jetta is registered to and a description of the driver, Idaho authorities announced they were looking for Jonathan Llana, 45, of Los Angeles. They warned that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

VanFleet noted that a weapon was found in the wrecked car, but he did not know if it was the same one used to shoot and kill Gwyther.

The Department of Public Safety helicopter was sent to area to assist in the search. VanFleet said authorities believe they have the area contained where they believe Llana may be.

"I think everyone is confident that we know the area where he is," he said.

He described the area as mostly open fields with some residential homes, which authorities from the Idaho State Patrol and Cassia County Sheriff's Office were searching, VanFleet said.

Llana does not have an extensive criminal history, he said.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.