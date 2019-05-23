RIVERDALE — A Riverdale man was hospitalized in critical condition early Thursday after being shot by police.

Officers were called to the Cherry Creek Apartments, 1551 W. Riverdale Road, on a report of an "armed suicidal male," according to a statement from Riverdale Police Lt. Casey Warren.

After trying to get the man to surrender peacefully, "they eventually encountered the male who was armed. Shots were fired by police striking the male," according to the statement.

Details about when the man was taken into custody, whether any tenants were evacuated, or whether the gunman ever went inside any of the apartments were not released Thursday.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.

Additional information will be posted throughout the day as it becomes available.