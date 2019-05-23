SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell nearly chose baseball over basketball.

On Wednesday, he nearly hit one out of Citi Field.

.@spidadmitchell came THIS close to a homer in BP at Citi Field ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/CMy6pdMm3m — SNY (@SNYtv) May 22, 2019

A lifelong New York Mets fan (and frequent clubhouse guest while he was growing up), Mitchell played both sports in high school. But an infield collision that busted his teammate's jaw and broke his wrist put him on a path to the NBA.

“I try not to because if you look back at things and be like ‘man, this is what could’ve been’ but I can’t believe what’s going on is happening right now so I’m just living in a whole different world right now but I had my time in baseball and it was pretty cool,” Mitchell told the Deseret News in 2018. “I was being recruited but I think I made the right choice.”

He still likes to show off his skills on the diamond, and he got a chance to hit some batting practice with the Mets, where his father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., is the Mets' director of player relations and community engagement.

The day was memorable for the Mets as well, as journeyman outfielder Rajai Davis had a remarkable day in his first game with the MLB club.

Davis was taking batting practice in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets when he got the call-up. He took a 2-hour Uber drive to Citi Field, and got lost in the stadium before finally getting in the game in the third inning.

Rajai Davis on his long Uber ride from Lehigh Valley, PA to Flushing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UPUF42ySRg — SNY (@SNYtv) May 23, 2019

And then he did this.

First career at-bat in a #Mets uniform.@rajai11davis delivers in a BIG way. pic.twitter.com/tDMqswYnxe — New York Mets (@Mets) May 23, 2019

Thanks, in part to that home run, the Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 6-1.

Nate Orchard excited to be in Miami

Former Highland High and University of Utah standout Nate Orchard just wants an opportunity. It looks like he might have a chance with the Dolphins.

The 2014 Hendricks Award winner (awarded to the best defensive end in college football) is on his fifth NFL team in three years, but his confidence is high in Miami.

I've been through peaks and valleys, ups and downs," he told reporters Tuesday, including the Miami Herald. "I've learned at the end of the day, you need to be confident in your craft and be a professional. You can't let situations deter you.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity in Buffalo, KC, Cleveland, here, to be in the league is a huge opportunity."

