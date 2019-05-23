SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 23.
President Nelson thanks Tongan king for religious liberty in meeting at oceanside royal palace
You might be wrong about religion and abortion rights.
Here’s a look at the abortion laws in all 50 states.
Are white supremacist attacks and hate crimes getting enough attention from federal law enforcement?
Republican Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie announced in a YouTube video that he is gay.
A new study shows a rise in ozone-related deaths in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team for the third straight season.
Impeach Trump? 7 opinions from Rep. Justin Amash, Sen. Bernie Sanders and more.
ACLU says Utahns didn’t sign up to be the “guinea pig” for A.G.-approved scanner testing.
A look at our featured voices:
- Jay Evensen: Deciding how we vote isn't as important as keeping enemies out of our elections
- Amy Choate-Nielsen: Life-changing moments can sometimes be the ones you don't see coming
- Boyd Matheson: Of diplomats and disciples: President Nelson and Elder Gong shine in the South Pacific
- Pignanelli and Webb: What's the solution for our congressional dysfunction?
- Erin Stewart: Cruising our way to the perfect family vacation
A look at our top-read stories:
- Former BYU QB Nelson to rely on vast array of experiences as a player as he moves into the radio booth
- Charges: 16-year-old charged in baby's death tossed her in air 'all the time'
- New trial set for Utahn accused of shouting at general conference
- Brad Rock: Utah has never seen such a chance at the Rose Bowl — or such buildup
News from the U.S. and world:
- A rare look inside Huawei, China’s tech giant | CNN
- Investigation into Ralph Northam's racist yearbook photo deemed inconclusive | CBS News
- Russian fighter jets and bombers intercepted off Alaska for 2nd day in a row | CBS News
- This week’s European Parliament elections will test the strength of far-right populism | Vox
- New York Passes Bill Giving Congress a Way to Get Trump’s State Tax Returns | The New York Times