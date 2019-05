There were no new overall state records set at the state meet at BYU last weekend, but there were a couple of near misses from Orem’s Puka Nacua (long jump) and Pine View’s Ali Baker (800 meters).

There were only two new state records set in 2019, both in the pole vault. Riverton’s Robbie Walker set the new benchmark in the pole vault by clearing 16’03, while on the girls side Orem’s Lauren Merill set the new standard by clearing 12’03.

Here’s a final rundown of the top 15 boys and girls track and field performances in all 34 events for the 2019 season.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event and wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Note for coaches: if one of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at [email protected].

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.70 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

10.86 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

10.90 — Abraham Williams, West (4/27 at Orem)

10.92 — Ben Butandu, Jordan, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

10.92 — Taylor Heiner, Provo, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

10.93 — Jaedin Johnson, Jordan, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

10.96 — Dominique Mckenzie, Pine View, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)

10.96 — Brock Fabrizio, Alta, So. (4/12 at Spanish Fork)

10.96 — Braden Squires, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

10.98 — Silas Young, Stansbury, Sr. (4/12 at Spanish Fork)

10.98 — Cameron Farley, Copper Hills, Sr. (5/9 at Region 3)

11.01 — William Prettyman, East, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

11.02 — Eli Hazlet, Grand, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

11.02 — Ty Burke, Syracuse, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

11.03 — Vaeaega Gasu, Cyprus (4/27 at Orem)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981

200 meters

21.63 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, Jr. (5/8 at Region 15)

21.75 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

21.82 — Porter Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

21.87 — Tyson Heinz, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/9 at Region 8)

22.03 — Ty Burke, Syracuse, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

22.04 — Marcus Mckenzie, Pine View, Fr. (3/23 at Pine View)

22.11 — Nash Lewis, Box Elder, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

22.16 — Taylor Heiner, Provo, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

22.19 — Carter Guiness, Herriman, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

22.19 — Damon Simmons, Logan, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

22.20 — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

22.20 — Josh Taylor, Skyridge, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

22.23 — Brendon Redford, Davis, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

22.25 — Harrison Taggart, Corner Canyon, Fr. (5/4 at BYU)

22.25 — Braden Squires, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record was 21.12 by Delta’s Dallin Draper in 2018

400 meters

47.92 — Josh Taylor, Skyridge, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

48.06 — Eli Hazlett, Grand, Jr. (4/27 at Orem)

48.19 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

48.33 — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

49.01 — Carter Guiness, Herriman, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

49.05 — Austin Klingler, West Jordan, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

49.08 — Braden Squires, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

49.29 — Kade Jensen, Richfield, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

49.35 — Matt Masias, Westlake, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

49.51 — Britt Dunnell, Canyon View, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

49.52 — Paul Baynes, Park City, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

49.74 — Ty Burke, Syracuse, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

49.75 — Gavin Ward, Lone Peak, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

49.79 ­— Connor Glassey, Herriman, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

49.88 — Bracken Taylor, Logan, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017

800 meters

1:53.75 — Joe Corbridge, American Fork, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

1:53.95 — Grant Gardner, Springville, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

1:55.09 — Colin Christensen, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

1:57.02 — Dylan Tidwell, Bingham, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

1:55.25 — Hayden Harward, Richfield, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

1:55.72 — Carter Paxton, Springville, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

1:55.97 — Dustin Tidwell, Bingham, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

1:56.09 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

1:56.11 — Alex Harbertson, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

1:56.20 — Matt Masias, Westlake, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

1:56.30 — Joshua Armstrong, Hurricane, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

1:56.39 — Mark Boyle, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

1:56.42 — Jake Orr, Corner Canyon (5/18 at State Meet)

1:56.55 — Brady Bettridge, Cedar, Jr. (4/12 at Dixie)

1:56.81 — Austin Hone, Bingham, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016

1,600 meters

4:11.13 — Thomas Boyden, Skyline, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:13.70 — Grant Gardner, Springville, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:17.84 — Mark Boyle, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

4:18.41 — Hayden Harward, Richfield, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:18.97 — Luke Grundvig, American Fork, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

4:19.38 — Wyatt Evans, Spanish Fork (5/4 at BYU)

4:19.60 — Ian Valentine, Alta, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:19.71 — Carson Belnap, Stansbury (5/18 at State Meet)

4:19.81 — Dylan Tidwell, Bingham, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

4:20.10 — Joshua Armstrong, Hurricane, So. (5/4 at BYU)

4:20.40 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

4:20.41 — Bridger Altice, Northridge, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

4:20.86 — Josh Oblad, Stansbury, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

4:21.65 — Carson Wilkins, Morgan, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

4:21.66 — Carson Coleman, Davis, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 4:06.22 by American Fork’s Casey Clinger in 2017

3,200 meters

9:06.36 — Grant Gardner, Springville, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

9:08.01 — Thomas Boyden, Skyline, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:14.58 — Ian Valentine, Alta, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

9:19.07 — Mark Boyle, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

9:21.85 — Luke Grundvig, American Fork, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

9:25.36 — Jason Davis, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

9:25.98 — Carson Clinger, American Fork, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:26.16 — Dylan Tidwell, Bingham, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:26.18 — Porter Whitworth, Grantsville, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:27.07 — Max Wehrli, Northridge, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

9:27.20 — Caleb Johnson, Corner Canyon, Jr. (4/20 at Davis)

9:30.51 — Carson Wilkins, Morgan, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:32.16 — Joey Nokes, Riverton, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:32.94 — Trey Ferrin, Davis, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

9:33.35 — Joshua Armstrong, Hurricane, So. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record is 8:49.08 by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013

110 hurdles

14.98 — Lawrence Lokonobei, Cottonwood, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

15.03 — Kendrick Bolos, Fremont, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.04 — Devon Roberts, Bear River, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

15.05 — Gage Schofield, Fremont, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.07 — Braydon Cavalieri, Canyon View, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.08 — Dillon Jensen, Timpview, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.13 — Payton Suitter, Bingham, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.13 — Spencer Carlile, Dixie, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.19 — Collin Cobabe, Syracuse, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.23 — Logan Davis, South Summit, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.26 — Dave Newman, Herriman, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.29 — Klayson Robers, Bear River, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.29 — Kaleb Hendersen, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.31 — Tate Denos, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.32 — Parker Farnworth, Maple Mountain, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000

300 hurdles

38.32 — Devon Roberts, Bear River, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

38.49 — Trevor Burrell, Syracuse, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

38.80 — Porter Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

38.81 — Spencer Carlile, Dixie, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

38.96 — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

39.14 — Lawrence Lokonobei, Cottonwood, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

39.37 — Kire Goulding, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

39.43 — Tanner Judd, Syracuse, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

39.63 — Bracken Forsyth, Layton, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

39.79 — Connor Guerrero, Grand, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

39.82 — Nicholas Shirley, Farmington, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

39.84 — Kenneth Moore, Hurricane, So. (5/9 at Region 9)

39.85 — Gage Schofield, Fremont, Jr. (4/20 at Davis)

39.93 — Logan Davis, South Summit, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

39.96 — Rorik Barker, Uintah, Sr. (5/9 at Region 10)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013

4x100 Relay

42.24 — Syracuse (5/18 at State Meet)

42.40 — Herriman (5/18 at State Meet)

42.55 — Fremont (5/18 at State Meet)

42.57 — Timpanogos (5/4 at BYU)

42.59 — Corner Canyon (5/18 at State Meet)

42.98 — Desert Hills (5/18 at State Meet)

42.98 — Jordan (5/18 at State Meet)

43.00 — Box Elder (5/18 at State Meet)

43.01 — American Fork (5/18 at State Meet)

43.02 — Davis (4/20 at Davis)

43.04 — Cyprus (5/18 at State Meet)

43.08 — Stansbury (4/12 at Spanish Fork)

43.22 — Sky View (5/18 at State Meet)

43.30 — Dixie (5/4 at BYU)

43.41 — Highland (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 41.46 by Orem in 2015

4x400 Relay

3:21.09 — Syracuse (5/18 at State Meet)

3:22.40 — Skyridge (5/18 at State Meet)

3:22.59 — Corner Canyon (5/18 at State Meet)

3:23.49 — Bingham (5/18 at State Meet)

3:24.03 — Roy (5/18 at State Meet)

3:24.22 — Clearfield (5/18 at State Meet)

3:24.60 — Canyon View (5/18 at State Meet)

3:24.65 — Salem Hills (5/18 at State Meet)

3:24.97 — Lehi (5/18 at State Meet)

3:25.04 — Snow Canyon (5/18 at State Meet)

3:25.21 — Desert Hills (5/9 at Region 9)

3:25.64 — Orem (5/4 at BYU)

3:25.68 — Westlake (5/18 at State Meet)

3:25.71 — Timpview (5/18 at State Meet)

3:25.71 — Stansbury (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017

Sprint Medley Relay

3:31.69 — Springville (5/18 at State Meet)

3:32.57 — Bingham (5/18 at State Meet)

3:32.97 — Corner Canyon (5/18 at State Meet)

3:33.36 — Stansbury (5/18 at State Meet)

3:33.93 — Herriman (5/18 at State Meet)

3:34.03 — Syracuse (5/18 at State Meet)

3:34.08 — Skyridge (5/18 at State Meet)

3:34.62 — Jordan (5/18 at State Meet)

3:34.84 — American Fork (5/18 at State Meet)

3:35.56 — Copper Hills (5/18 at State Meet)

3:36.25 — Spanish Fork (5/18 at State Meet)

3:36.87 — Hurricane (3/29 at Hurricane)

3:37.47 — Davis (5/18 at State Meet)

3:37.63 — Richfield (4/26 at Cedar)

3:37.88 — Cedar (5/9 at Region 9)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016

High jump

6’10 — Enrique Oliva, Bingham, Sr. (4/27 at Orem)

6’08 — Jonathan Holman, Springville, Jr. (4/12 at Spanish Fork)

6’07 — Logan Tittle, Fremont, Jr. (4/20 at Davis)

6’07 — Kale Thomas, Davis, Jr. (5/9 at Region 1)

6’06 — Jarom Smith, Andrew Smith, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

6’05 — Adam Bunker, Monticello, Sr. (3/23 at Carbon)

6’05 — Alex Wheeler, Syracuse, Jr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

6’05 — Joel Dopp, Layton, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

6’05 — Logan Martin, Weber, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

6’05 — Austin Child, Skyridge, Sr. (4/19 at Skyridge)

6’05 — Sam Orton, Kanab, Jr. (4/26 at Cedar)

6’05 — Logan Eves, Hurricane, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

6’04 — Carson Peterson, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

6’04 — Scott Hatch, North Sanpete, Jr. (4/12 at Dixie)

6’04 — Ethan Poole, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 7’2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

23’10.25— Puka Nacua, Orem, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

22’11.75 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

22’10.50 — Gideon Argyle, Payson, Sr. (4/12 at Spanish Fork)

22’09.50 — Cameron Farley, Copper Hills, Sr. (4/27 at Morgan)

22’06.00 — Damon Simmons, Logan, S r. (4/13 at Logan)

22’01.75 — Dallas Eyere, Spanish Fork, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

22’01.50 — Abraham Williams, West, Jr. (4/27 at Orem)

22’01.50 — Jaylen Sargent, Logan, So. (5/9 at Region 12)

22’01.00 — Porter Albrecht, Beaver, Jr. (4/26 at Cedar)

22’00.00 — Jakob Robinson, Orem, Jr. (5/9 at Region 10)

21’11.25 — Caleb Christensen, Sky View, Sr. (4/13 at Logan)

21’10.50 — Wyatt VanOrden, Wayne, Sr. (4/26 at Cedar)

21’09.00 — Parker Farnworth, Maple Mountain, Sr. (5/9 at Region 8)

21’07.75 — Sam Beckwith, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

21’07.50 — Logan Tittle, Fremont, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

64’06.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

54’07.00 — Trey Anderson, Lehi, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

54’01.00 — Junior Iketau, Spanish Fork, Sr. (4/12 at Spanish Fork)

52’03.00 — Brock Nowatzke, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/9 at Region 9)

52’02.00 — Lucas Walton, Bonneville, Jr. (4/20 at Davis)

52’02.00 — Warren Tauiliili, Dixie, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

52’00.00 — Jared Brown, Stansbury, Sr. (4/12 at Spanish Fork)

51’11.50 — Onesi Ngalo, West Jordan, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

51’03.75 — Gavin Beierle, Herriman, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

50’06.25 — Macmillion Aloisio, Timpview, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

50’03.50 — Van Fillinger, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

49’11.50 — Samuel Hansen, Syracuse, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

49’06.00 — Garrison Hodge, Skyridge, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

49’04.50 — Drake Fakahua, Cedar, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

49’01.75 — Treyson Harris, Beaver, Jr. (5/7 at Region 18)

Note: State record is 66’06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004

Discus

169’08.00 — Ryan Warner, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

165’02.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

163’00.00 — Christian Johnson, Skyridge, Sr. (5/9 at Region 8)

160’10.75 — Justin Weidauer, Dixie, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

160’06.75 — Viliami Talakai, West, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

159’05.00 — Macmillion Aloisio, Timpview, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

156’06.00 — Trey Andersen, Lehi, Sr. (5/9 at Region 10)

155’06.25 — Treyson Harris, Beaver, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

154’03.25 — Lucas Walton, Bonneville, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

153’05.00 — Ryan Johnson, Weber, Sr. (4/26 at Woods Cross)

151’08.50 — Ezra Pendleton, Maple Mountain, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

151’06.00 — Jared Brown, Stansbury, Sr. (4/3 at Tooele)

150’03.00 — Junior Iketau, Spanish Fork, Sr. (5/9 at Region 10)

149’03.50 — Peyton Williams, Desert Hills, So. (4/12 at Dixie)

148’09.00 — Mason Liti, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

Note: State record is 225’05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001

Javelin

200’01.50 — Josh Trafny, Spanish Fork, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

188’08.00 — Brinton Paulson, Orem, Jr. (5/9 at Region 10)

188’04.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Sr. (5/3 at Herriman)

186’04.25 — Chase Clement, Springville, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

186’00.00 — Cooper Legas, Orem, Sr. (4/27 at Orem)

183’00.00 — Samuel Hansen, Syracuse, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

182’06.50 — Caleb Wuthrich, Davis, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

182’03.50 — Brody Monson, Orem, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

179’00.00 — Mason Iverson, Salem Hills, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

177’11.00 — Jaxon Miller, Union, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)

177’05.00 — Jake Nelson, Canyon View, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

176’07.75 — Mason Creager, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

175’05.50 — Cody Canard, West Jordan, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

175’04.75 — Koby Parry, Spanish Fork, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

174’11.25 — Zac Cowan, Juab, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record is 217’09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014

Pole vault

(SR) 16’03.00 — Robbie Walker, Riverton, Sr. (5/3 at Herriman)

15’00.50 — D.A. Marcyes, Davis, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

14’00.00 — Ben Taylor, Taylorsville, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

13’10.00 — Bryant McMullin, Riverton, Jr. (5/3 at Herriman)

13’06.00 — Isaac Rasmussen, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

13’00.00 — Dallin Thornton, Bingham, Fr. (4/20 at Davis)

13’00.00 — Joshua Park, Riverton, Jr. (4/20 at Davis)

12’11.00 — Edward Moeai, West Jordan, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

12’11.00 — Isaac Phillips, Logan, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

12’10.00 — Hayden Conrad, Davis, Sr. (4/13 at Logan)

12’10.00 — Isaac Duncan, Syracuse, Sr. (4/26 at Woods Cross)

12’10.00 — Dallin Riley, Lone Peak (4/27 at Orem)

12’10.00 — Gage Schofield, Fremont, Jr. (5/9 at Region 1)

12’06.00 — Ryker Craythorne, Syracuse, Sr. (4/26 at Woods Cross)

12’06.00 — Parker Sagers, Davis, So. (5/9 at Region 1)

Note: Old state record was 16’2.25 by Davis’ Dixon Brown in 1995

Girls top performances

100 meters

12.26 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

12.26 — Amy Frank, Highland, Sr. (5/9 at Region 6)

12.27 — Cassidy Henderson, Herriman, Sr. (5/9 at Region 3)

12.27 — Maddy Eaton, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

12.38 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Sr. (3/18 at State Meet)

12.39 — Amy Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

12.39 — Ronnie Walker, Juab, Jr. (5/8 at Region 14)

12.41 — Taye Raymond, Orem, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

12.41 — Madeline Edwards, American Fork, Jr. (4/27 at Orem)

12.41 — Camilla Andam, Copper Hills, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

12.45 — Paje Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, So. (5/9 at Region 7)

12.48 — Lindsey Bouwhuis, Davis, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

12.50 — Ashlynn Campos, Weber, Sr. (5/9 at Region 1)

12.52 — Katelyn Austin, Timpview, Sr. (5/9 at Region 7)

12.52 — Makenna McCloy, Tooele, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 11.68 by Herriman’s Kaysha Love in 2014

200 meters

24.60 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

25.03 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Sr. (5/9 at Region 1)

25.19 — Maddy Eaton, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/9 at Region 4)

25.22 — Jasie York, Cedar, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

25.26 — Cassidy Henderson, Herriman, Sr. (5/3 at Herriman)

25.34 — Alison Richter, Lone Peak, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

25.37 — Amy Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

25.41 — Madeline Edwards, American Fork, Jr. (5/9 at Region 4)

25.45 — Elizabeth Butler, Clearfield, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

25.47 — Emma Reeves, Orem, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

25.58 — Lily Quealy, Herriman, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

25.59 — Annie Murdock, Highland, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

25.59 — Taye Raymond, Orem, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

25.64 — Lindsey Bouwhuis, Davis, Jr. (5/9 at Region 1)

25.66 — Calli Adamson, Skyridge, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017

400 meters

53.97 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

54.98 — Elizabeth Butler, Clearfield, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

55.92 — Alison Richter, Lone Peak, So. (4/27 at Orem)

56.13 — Jasie York, Cedar, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

56.24 — Sherry Nima, West Jordan, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

56.70 — Annie Murdock, Highland, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

56.99 — Marianne Barber, Farmington, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)

57.41 — Brilee Pontius, Westlake, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

57.49 — Larissa Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

57.67 — Aubree Cheney, Stansbury, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

57.71 — Adi Nielson, Delta, So. (5/4 at BYU)

57.75 — Willa Gibson, West, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

57.78 — Katelyn Morgan, Farmington, So. (5/18 at Meet)

58.10 — Jade Wimmer, Gunnison, Jr. (5/7 at Region 18)

58.12 — Ally Gomm, Provo, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018

800 meters

2:08.76 — Alli Baker, Pine View, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

2:12.55 — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, So. (5/4 at BYU)

2:13.66 — Jasie York, Cedar, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

2:15.23 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

2:16.03 — Sydney Hedquist, Davis, So. (4/20 at Davis)

2:16.17 — Katie Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)

2:16.25 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

2:16.52 — Heidi Sumsion, Springville, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

2:16.79 — Hope Preston, Davis, So. (5/4 at BYU)

2:16.93 — Mackenzie Meldrum, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

2:17.14 — Caila Odekirk, Hurricane, Fr. (5/9 at Region 9)

2:17.19 — Eliza Arrington, Lone Peak, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

2:18.05 — Laurie Murphy, Bountiful, Sr. (4/12 at Spanish Fork)

2:18.38 — Trinity Schimbeck, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

2:18.73 — Taylia Norris, Panguitch, Sr. (4/26 at Cedar)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013

1,600 meters

4:52.29 — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, So. (4/20 at Davis)

4:56.70 — Eliza Arrington, Lone Peak, So. (4/20 at Davis)

4:57.66 — Laurie Murphy, Bountiful, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:58.82 — Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/12 at Dixie)

4:59.50 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

4:59.50 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

4:59.51 — Ellie Lundgreen, Davis, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

5:00.51 — Alli Baker, Pine View, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:01.69 — Liza Sybrosky, Timpview, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

5:02.26 — Heidi Sumsion, Springville, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

5:03.61 — Megan Terry, Fremont, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

5:04.71 — Elisabeth Ferrell, Farmington, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

5:05.04 — Arianna Stiener, Sky View, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

5:09.13 — Samantha Nelson, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

5:09.16 — Mic Webster, Cedar, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

Note: State record is 4:45.13 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

3,200 meters

10:45.03 — Laurie Murphy, Bountiful, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

10:45.39 — Ellie Lundgreen, Davis, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

10:46.24 — Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

10:49.23 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

10:50.14 — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, So. (3/23 at Pine View)

10.50.68 — Arianna Stiener, Sky View, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

10:51.39 — Anna Martin, Lehi, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

11:01.40 — Eliza Arrington, Lone Peak, So. (5/4 at BYU)

11:02.11 — Karlie Branch, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

11:02.71 — Grace Brunett, Skyline, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

11:04.38 — Heidi Sumsion, Springville, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

11:05.79 — Eliza Mason, Lone Peak, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)

11:09.34 — Harley Taylor, Cedar, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

11:09.41 — Elisabeth Ferrell, Farmington, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

11:10.15 — Kate Richardson, Layton, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

100 hurdles

14.89 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/3 at Herriman)

14.94 — Kayla Butterfield, Herriman, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.03 — Darcy Jackson, Snow Canyon, So. (3/29 at Hurricane)

15.03 — Jenna Welch, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/3 at Herriman)

15.04 — Madeline Edwards, American Fork, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.06 — Lauren Merrill, Orem, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

15.07 — Hannah Stuart, Desert Hills, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.14 — Jessica Reddish, Weber, Sr. (5/3 at Herriman)

15.18 — Halle Livingston, Ridgeline, Sr. (5/9 at Region 12)

15.19 — Alisabeth Apedaile, Mountain Crest, So. (5/9 at Region 12)

15.23 — Annie Hill, Wasatch, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

15.26 — Jessi Mangum, Spanish Fork, So. (5/4 at BYU)

15.27 — Kaitlyn Richins, Layton, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

15.29 — Kimball Clements, Spanish Fork, Sr. (5/18 at Meet)

15.30 — Elizabeth Wilkinson, Bear River, Sr. (5/3 at Herriman)

Note: State record is 14.08 by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983

300 hurdles

42.93 — Maddy Eaton, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

43.28 — Madeline Edwards, American Fork, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

43.45 — Kaitlyn Richins, Layton, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

43.50 — Kayla Butterfield, Herriman, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

43.64 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

44.18 — Mylee Moon, Hurricane, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

44.32 — Bailey Kealamakia, Davis, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

44.64 — Adi Nielson, Delta, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

44.65 — Mayci Torgerson, Cedar, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

44.74 — Lauren Merrill, Orem, Sr. (4/19 at Skyridge)

44.88 — Ally Gomm, Provo, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

45.04 — Jenna Welch, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

45.23 — Olivia Smith, Ridgeline, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

45.47 — Samantha James, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/9 at Region 4)

45.65 — Savannah Nielson, Delta, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013

4x100 Relay

47.64 — Lone Peak (5/18 at State Meet)

48.23 — Herriman (5/18 at State Meet)

48.44 — Corner Canyon (5/18 at State Meet)

48.91 — Syracuse (5/18 at State Meet)

49.09 — Orem (4/27 at Orem)

49.10 — Desert Hills (5/18 at State Meet)

49.10 — Davis (5/18 at State Meet)

49.11 — Skyridge (5/18 at State Meet)

49.19 — Highland (5/18 at State Meet)

49.21 — Copper Hills (5/18 at State Meet)

49.28 — Delta (5/4 at BYU)

49.31 — Timpview (5/18 at State Meet)

49.37 — East (5/18 at State Meet)

49.46 — American Fork (5/18 at State Meet)

49.57 — Weber (5/3 at Herriman)

Note: State record is 47.33 by Herriman in 2014

4x400 Relay

3:55.16 — Herriman (5/18 at State Meet)

3:56.28 — Lone Peak (5/18 at State Meet)

3:57.17 — Davis (5/18 at State Meet)

3:58.67 — Provo (5/18 at State Meet)

4:00.57 — Cedar (5/9 at Region 9)

4:00.87 — Farmington (5/18 at State Meet)

4:00.94 — Syracuse (5/18 at State Meet)

4:01.88 — Woods Cross (5/4 BYU)

4:02.11 — Desert Hills (5/18 at State Meet)

4:02.24 — Wasatch (5/18 at State Meet)

4:02.57 — Hurricane (5/18 at State Meet)

4:02.77 — Timpview (5/18 at State Meet)

4:03.00 — Park City (5/18 at State Meet)

4:03.17 — Skyline (5/18 at State Meet)

4:03.42 — Canyon View (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 3:50.70 by Spanish Fork in 2005

Sprint Medley Relay

4:07.71 — Woods Cross (5/18 at State Meet)

4:11.25 — Westlake (5/18 at State Meet)

4:11.91 — Lone Peak (5/4 at BYU)

4:13.54 — Bountiful (5/2 at Davis)

4:14.09 — Bear River (4/20 at Davis)

4:15.22 — Farmington (5/3 at Herriman)

4:15.49 — Corner Canyon (5/18 at State Meet)

4:15.68 — Davis (5/18 at State Meet)

4:17.44 — Union (5/4 at BYU)

4:17.46 — Box Elder (5/18 at State Meet)

4:17.55 — Cedar (5/18 at State Meet)

4:18.04 — Pine View (5/18 at State Meet)

4:18.20 — Provo (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:18.23 — Herriman (5/18 at State Meet)

4:18.83 — Skyline (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 3:58.53 by Spanish Fork in 2007

High jump

5’05.00 — SaRiya Sims, Hurricane, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

5’05.00 — Mayci Torgerson, Cedar, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

5’04.00 — Emery Wheeler, Morgan, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

5’05.00 — Kamryn Wiese, Syracuse, Jr. (4/26 at Woods Cross)

5’04.25 — Maja Biggs, Jordan, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

5’04.00 — Elise Porter, Bingham, Jr. (4/27 at Orem)

5’04.00 — Allie Miles, Tooele, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

5’04.00 — Kaitlyn Richins, Layton, So. (3/27 at Syracuse)

5’04.00 — Teesha Richins, North Summit, Jr. (4/23 at Juab)

5’04.00 — Amber Kartchner, Logan, So. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

5’04.00 — Brooke Vance, Salem Hills, Jr. (5/9 at Region 10)

5’04.00 — Brooklyn Hunter, Juab, So. (5/8 at Region 14)

5’03.00 — Katelin Graham, Herriman, Sr. (5/9 at Region 3)

5’03.00 — Kenzie Jones, South Sevier, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

5’03.00 — Sherry Nima, West Jordan, Jr. (4/20 at Davis)

5’03.00 — Cassidy Henderson, Herriman, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

5’03.00 — Teesha Richins, North Summit, Jr. (4/20 at Stansbury)

5’03.00 — Grace Connor, Weber, So. (5/9 at Region 1)

5’03.00 — Kenzie Sudweeks, Piute, So. (5/8 at Region 20)

Note: State record is 6’1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981

Long jump

19’02.50 — Taye Raymond, Orem, Jr. (5/9 at Region 10)

18’10.00 — Camilla Andam, Copper Hills, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

18’01.75 — Ronnie Walker, Juab, Jr. (5/8 at Region 14)

17’11.00 — Taygin DeHart, Olympus, Sr. (5/9 at Region 6)

17’11.00 — Kelsey Steed, Syracuse, Jr. (4/26 at Woods Cross)

17’08.50 — Melissa Crane, Richfield, So. (5/4 at BYU)

17’07.50 — Mayci Torgerson, Cedar, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

17’07.00 — Amber Kartchner, Logan, So. (5/4 at BYU)

17’07.00 — Alisabeth Apedaile, Mountain Crest, So. (5/9 at Region 12)

17’06.00 — Ashlee Edwards, Grantsville, Jr. (4/3 at Tooele)

17’05.75 — Whitley Surrage, Fremont, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

17’04.50 — Mandy Beus, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

17’02.00 — Amy Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (5/9 at Region 10)

17’01.00 — Olivia Pectol, Timpview, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

17’00.75 — Bridgette Howell, Roy, So. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record is 19’04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001

Shot put

43’06.00 — Make Taufa, Herriman, Sr. (5/9 at Region 3)

39’11.50 — Kalo Latu, Herriman, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

38’05.50 — Lili Fifita, Highland, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

38’05.00 — Veda Gritts, Grand, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

38’02.50 — Jalyn VanDyke, Herriman, Sr. (5/9 at Region 3)

38’00.00 — Maezzi Mund, Box Elder, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

37’08.00 — Lia Pili, Westlake, So. (4/20 at Westlake)

37’07.25 — Denim Henkel, Cedar, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

37’04.75 — Kaylee Jensen, Herriman, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

37’00.00 — Abby Monson, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

36’11.75 — Rebecca Hazelet, Payson, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

36’11.25 — Luse Sisar, Cyprus, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

36’10.25 — Virginia Tomon, St. Joseph, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

36’08.00 — Olivia Worlton, Herriman, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

36’06.50 — McKenna Sargent, Stansbury, Sr. (4/20 at Stansbury)

Note: State record is 49’06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002

Discus

130’07.00 — Talaloa Sitauti, West, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

127’03.00 — Hokulani Sagapolu, Fremont, So. (3/20 at Davis)

123’08.00 — Sammy Thomas, Tooele, Sr. (4/3 at Tooele)

122’10.00 — Abby Monson, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

121’00.75 — Pele Fa, Layton, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

120’05.00 — Tashena Ashby, Bountiful, Jr. (5/9 at Region 5)

120’05.00 — Kalo Latu, Herriman, Sr. (4/26 at Woods Cross)

120’01.00 — Maezzi Mund, Box Elder, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

119’10.00 — Karlee Eyre, Panguitch, Sr. (4/26 at Cedar)

119’03.00 — Virginia Tomon, St. Joseph, Sr. (4/27 at Morgan)

118’02.00 — Alyssa Hansen, Weber, Jr. (5/9 at Region 1)

116’10.25 — Natalie Lewis, Jordan, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

116’06.00 — Lenisi Fineanganofo, Copper Hills, Jr. (5/9 at Region 3)

116’00.25 — Jaylie Roden, Canyon View, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

116’00.00 — Lia Katoa, Layton, So. (4/27 at Morgan)

Note: State record is 160’10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000

Javelin

140’02.00 — Logann Laws, Cedar, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

129’03.00 — Libby Parkinson, Herriman, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

129’00.75 — Alyssa Hansen, Weber, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

126’08.00 — Brinley Michelsen, Salem Hills, Sr. (4/12 at Spanish Fork)

126’05.00 — Valerie Clark, Juab, So. (4/23 at Juab)

125’06.25 — Emilee Nelson, Dixie, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

125’03.00 — Sophia Chandler, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/12 at Dixie)

124’10.50 — Olivia Madsen, Herriman, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

124’06.50 — Brynnli Nelson, Wayne, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

122’07.00 — Jade Garcia, Grantsville, So. (4/27 at Orem)

121’01.00 — Jacky Hatch, Delta, Jr. (4/23 at Juab)

120’03.25 — Veda Griftts, Grand, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

120’01.00 — Adriana Sorensen, Salem Hills, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

119’10.00 — Emrey Maxfield, Altamont, So. (4/20 at Davis)

119’09.00 — Morgan Reeder, Box Elder, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 160’06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014

Pole vault

(SR) 12’03.00 — Lauren Merrill, Orem, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

12’00.00 — Hannah Stetler, Bingham, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

11’03.00 — Brielle Davis, Copper Hills, Fr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

11’00.00 — Mariah Jenkins, Davis, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

10’06.00 — Summer Steeneck, Riverton, Jr. (4/27 at Orem)

10’06.00 — Anna Olander, Davis, So. (5/2 at Davis)

10’06.00 — Raigan Jones, Fremont, Sr. (5/18 at State Meet)

10’00.00 — Grace Grimmer, Lone Peak (4/27 at Orem)

10’00.00 — Shaelynn Wood, Davis, Jr. (5/9 at Region 1)

10’00.00 — Miranda Baird, Davis, Sr. (5/9 at Region 1)

10’00.00 — Lucy Yardley, Syracuse, So. (5/9 at Region 1)

9’06.00 — Kylee Kimball, Riverton, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

9’06.00 — Savannah Chapple, Bingham, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

9’06.00 — Sienna Branch, Maple Mountain, So. (4/20 at Davis)

9’06.00 — Tabitha Hansen, Logan, Sr. (4/20 at Sky View)

9’06.00 — Sydney Anderson, Copper Hills, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: Old State record was 12’00 by Bingham’s Hannah Stetler and Syracuse’s Lexi Wightman in 2018