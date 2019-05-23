LEHI — Social media management and analytics software company Nuvi announced Thursday it has acquired Orem-based healthcare social media management firm Banyan.

Banyan, founded in 2013, has carved out its own niche among health care enterprise clients with a platform that manages customer interactions, social media and digital marketing efforts with an eye toward maintaining positive customer experiences and brand building.

Nuvi chief executive Michael Mullarkey, whose company specializes in social media monitoring and analytics, said the Banyan acquisition adds a company with health care expertise, HIPPA-compliant tools and a shared mission statement.

“Our common goal is to focus on our customers' success by providing one powerful, unified solution that drives revenue and enhances reputation management while building customers for life,” Mullarkey said in a statement. “Leveraging compliant communication tools is vital for the health care industry to interact with their patients in real time. Our full suite of enterprise solutions which includes listening, planning, publishing, engagement and robust analytics will help health care providers grow within their increasingly regulated industry.”

While financial details of the deal were not released, Banyan has raised over $12 million in venture funding, according to tech company data website, Crunchbase.

Nuvi Chief Operating Officer Tim Hansen said the addition of Nuvi's product resources to Banyan's services builds both value and utility for its customers.

“The ability to bring Nuvi’s leading suite of products to our health care provider clients will tremendously expand the patient experience,” Hansen said in a statement. “Banyan is excited to be part of the cutting-edge work that Nuvi continues to do in the social and technology space. We’re looking forward to extending the combined solution across our client base and into new industries.”

Nuvi launched in 2011 and has built a notable client list including major brands like Hertz, Krispy Kreme and Bridgestone. Nuvi itself was acquired last fall by Chicago-based social listening platform Brickfish.