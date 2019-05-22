SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man died Wednesday while descending Mount Everest.

Donald Lynn Cash, 55, of Sandy, collapsed while returning from the summit early in the morning, the Himalayan Times reported. Climbing guides tried to save him, even offering him their oxygen

The climbing guides carried Cash below the Hillary Step and he died in the afternoon, according to the Himalayan Times. He was part of a 15-member expedition.

As news of Cash's death spread, condolences poured in through social media.

"Don was larger than life. He inspired and was admired by so many. We lost one of the good guys today, so very sad," wrote one man, who identified himself as a close friend.

"He was a wonderful guy. Larger than life. He accomplished his dream. But paid the ultimate price. I’ll miss ya buddy! RIP in the mountains you loved so much," another friend wrote.

"You will be missed Don! My prayers go out to your family. It was truly a pleasure to be counted among your friends. You always inspired others to reach their full potential. Heaven is a little brighter and earth a bit dimmer with your passing," one woman said.

Another woman remembered Cash as a "great example on how to live and reach your goals."

Three people died climbing Mount Everest this spring, according to the Himalayan Times.