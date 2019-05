SALT LAKE CITY — The kids who regularly attend the Sugar House Boys & Girls Club got a big surprise Wednesday afternoon.

Real Salt Lake players Nick Rimando and Tate Schmitt surprised the boys and girls by joining them in a soccer scrimmage, followed by an autograph-signing session.

In addition to the fun, the RSL Foundation and Cache Valley Creamery presented the club with cash donations — and a month's supply of string cheese.