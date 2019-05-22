WEST JORDAN — In the 29th game of the season and in the 819th plate appearance of the season, Timpanogos finally hit a home run.

Who delivered the big hit is even more surreal — sophomore Carson Hawkes on a first-inning grand slam in just his fourth varsity at-bat of the season.

After the sophomore went 3 for 4 with seven RBI in Timpanogos' 18-0 thrashing of Skyridge in the one-loss bracket on Wednesday, coach Kim Nelson joked, “dumb coach.”

Hawkes has emerged as Timpanogos’ No. 3 arm in the rotation and he was just as dominant on the mound, as he only allowed one hit over five innings to pick up the win and improve to 2-1 this season.

His gem on the mound and the plate helped Timpanogos win a pair of games on Wednesday in the 5A one-loss bracket in games that were relocated to SLCC’s Cate Field.

The first game was a comfortable 6-1 win over Corner Canyon, but that was just the appetizer for the main course of 18 runs on 14 hits against Skyridge.

“It’s the best game all year, even outs were line drives for the most part. We were really dialed in to hit. I wish I knew what that magic really was, I’d write a book and sell it. It was just a day where everybody rolled with some momentum and just kept going,” said Nelson.

Timpanogos will be in action on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. at Cate Field. It will face the loser of the 10 a.m. winners bracket game between Cottonwood and Jordan, the last two remaining unbeaten teams in the 5A tourney.

Like Timpanogos, Skyridge also won an elimination game on Wednesday, beating Maple Mountain 6-4. It hoped to carry the momentum into the Timpanogos game, but those hopes fizzled in the first innings.

With Skyridge’s starter struggling with control in the light rain, Timpanogos scored twice on wild pitches to take the 3-0 lead in the first inning. When three straight batters walked, T-Wolves starting pitcher Hawkes stepped to the plate with a perfect chance to add more insurance runs.

He did that and more by crushing a grand slam deep over the left field fence to give Timpanogos the 7-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

“That was crazy, we were on a roll. It was a good start to a good baseball game,” said Hawkes. “It was shocking, caught me by surprise.”

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Timpanogos and Skyridge play in the 5A winners bracket at Salt Lake Community College's Cate Field in West Jordan on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Timpanogos won 18-0.

Two innings later he was one of three T-wolves who doubled in the 9-run third inning. He also added a two-run single in the same inning as Timpanogos batted through the lineup for the second time in three innings.

He wasn’t the only one hitting. Lead-off hitter Tyson Heinz went 4 for 5 for Timpanogos and a combined 7 for 9 in the two wins.