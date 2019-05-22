DANIELS, W.Va. — Dixie State’s chance of advancing on to the eight-team quarterfinal round of the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf National Championships came up just two strokes short as the Trailblazers finished ninth overall Wednesday at The Resort at Glade Springs Golf Club.

The Trailblazers (292-290-293-875, +11) began the final day of stroke play right on the cut line in a two-way tie for eighth place on the team leaderboard. However, Dixie State’s combined 5-over 293 on its final loop could not overcome the matching 293 tallied by Lincoln Memorial (288-293-293-874, +10), which clinched the eighth spot for Thursday’s head-to-head quarterfinal match play round.

Three teams out of the 20-team field finished the three days of stroke play under par, led by Barry University (294-272-280-846) at minus-18 846, followed by Lynn University (292-277-284-853, -11) in second and West Florida (293-281-288-862, -2) in third. The final five to clinch a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinal match play round include Florida Southern (299-283-284-866, +2), Trevecca Nazarene (294-289-286-869, +5), Arkansas Tech (288-289-293-870, +6), Cal State Monterey Bay (287-296-290-873, +9) and LMU.

Sophomore Spencer Wallace (72-76-69) was Dixie State’s top finisher in stroke play after firing a team-best 3-under 69 Wednesday with six total birdies on his loop to wind up in a seven-way tie for 21st-overall at 1-over 217. Freshman Triston Gardner (78-75-72) also posted a solid round as he rolled in three birdies en route to an even-par 72 as he finished tied for 64th at 9-over 225.

Senior Nicklaus Britt (73-69-76) collected a pair of birdies on his way to a 4-over 76 in his final collegiate round to tie for 28th overall at 2-over 218, while freshman Noah Schone (74-70-76) also carded a 4-over 76 to finish tied for 44th at 4-over 220, and sophomore Brock Nielson (73-76-81) wound up tied for 83rd at plus-14 230 after he posted a final round 9-over 81.

Florida Southern’s Michael VanDerlaan (72-69-66-207, -9) won the NCAA Division II individual stroke play national championship by two shots over Barry University’s Jorge Garcia (74-66-69-209, -7).

Dixie State wrapped up the 2018-19 season with 11 top-10 team finishes in 12 total team events, which included the Trailblazers’ victory at the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf South Central/West Regional Championships earlier this month at The Ledges Golf Club in St. George. DSU also posted a runner-up finish in its debut at the RMAC Championships last month and registered six top-five team results overall.