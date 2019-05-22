PROVO — Former BYU swimmer Preston Jenkins earned the NCAA postgraduate scholarship for his accredited graduate program in medicine at the University of Florida.

“I’ve been more than blessed during my time at BYU to be surrounded by amazing people,” Jenkins said. “It's because of my teammates, coaches, professors, advisers and administrators that I had so many opportunities to give back to the community and grow myself as an athlete, student and leader.”

Jenkins was awarded the scholarship for his academic and athletic achievement, as well as his community involvement and leadership. He was named team captain his senior year and received the Outstanding Senior Male Athlete Award and the Floyd Johnson Service Award at the 2018 Y Awards. The swim alum holds several program records and continues to represent his team outside of the pool.

The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship Program awards up to 126 postgraduate scholarships each year. Each sports season (fall, winter and spring) there are 21 scholarships available for men and 21 scholarships available for women to use toward their graduate program. The program awards its scholarships to former student-athletes who reflect the dedication and characteristics necessary to succeed in a post-graduate education.

Jenkins will begin his program at the University of Florida on Aug. 5, 2019, and will benefit from the scholarship during his first year.