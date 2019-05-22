The number of individuals calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment has slowly been growing, especially among Democratic leadership. Here are some reactions.
On May 18, U.S. Rep. Justin Amash became the first Republican to say that Trump was involved in behavior worthy of impeachment in a lengthy Twitter thread.
President Trump responded by calling Amash a lightweight and a loser in a series of tweets.
After infrastructure talks fell through between Trump and Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Trump of being involved in a cover-up.
- "In plain sight, this president is obstructing justice and is engaged in a cover-up, and that could be an impeachable offense."
Republican Sen. John Kennedy sympathized with the president and said that Democrats should stop messing with the president and just get on with it.
Doug Schoen of Fox News counseled Democrats against impeachment because that would politically hurt them.
- "The growing sentiment among House Democrats to hold impeachment hearings for President Trump plays right into the president’s hand, by giving credence to his assertion that the Democrats are a party of division, polarization and endless investigations."
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders told CNN that if Trump can't understand the separation of powers, then it is time to look into impeachment.
- "I think if he continues to not understand the Constitution of the United States, the separation of powers, the fact that the Congress has every right to subpoena and it is the job of the administration to attend the hearings that the Congress is calling, if he doesn't understand that, it may well be time for an impeachment inquiry to begin where the Judiciary Committee begins to determine whether or not there are grounds for impeachment."
Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle wrote that even if impeachment gains more traction among Democrats and other individuals, nothing will happen without Senate Republicans.
- "You may believe him to have already committed the “high crimes and misdemeanors” that merit such drastic action; you may even be right. But “high crimes and misdemeanors” is ill-defined. In the end, it amounts to 'anything Congress thinks merits removal from office.' With the Senate controlled by Republicans — and the Democratic House majority dependent on right-leaning swing districts — that means nothing can really happen unless the Republican Party decides to go along."