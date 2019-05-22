OREM — Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Madsen has announced that Mercer forward Fardaws Aimaq will transfer to UVU and play for the Wolverines.

"Fardaws Aimaq is a physically imposing player who can score on the block as well as the perimeter," said Madsen. "When I watched him play, the first thing that stood out was his timing and his ability to rebound outside of his area. Daws has soft hands and finishes well inside. He is a student-athlete of great maturity. I am grateful to his parents Shahnaz and Faramarz Aimaq for raising such a fine young man and I am excited to welcome Daws to campus."

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound forward played in 29 games and earned five starts for Mercer last season. He averaged 5.0 points and a team-best 5.3 rebounds while averaging 14.9 minutes per game as a freshman last year. Aimaq shot 51.7 percent from the field as he connected on 62-of-120 shots. He tallied 10-plus rebounds in three games last season and pulled down a season-best 13 rebounds against Wofford (Jan. 31). He also scored a season-high 14 points on 7-of-14 shooting against Georgia Southern (Dec. 8). Aimaq averaged 4.3 points and 5.3 rebounds during Southern Conference play.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native played high school basketball at Steveston-London Secondary School. He won two city titles and three district titles at Steveston-London. Aimaq earned three city MVP awards and three district MVP honors during his high school career.

Aimaq has three seasons of eligibility remaining and is set to play for the Wolverines during the 2020-21 season.