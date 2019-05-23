SALT LAKE CITY — A popular mobile game called “Spider 3D Assassin” had a mission that asked gamers to kill journalists, according to The Washington Post.

The mission, titled “Breaking News,” was the seventh mission in the game and came after players upgraded their weaponry to include a new sniper rifle that can hit someone from 1,000 feet away. In the previous mission, the player kills a gunman shooting up a pizzeria shop.

The “Breaking News” mission had a goal — kill a journalist.

“A journalist bribed a cop and will pick up a briefcase from the cop,” the mission says. “The briefcase is full of sensitive documents. Make him famous in a different way.”

According to the New York Post, if you killed the reporter, the game would pop up with a message that read, “THAT’S A COVER STORY.”

My nephew let me play an iPad shooting game with him. He chose the mission: It’s called “Breaking News,” and the objective is to shoot a journalist who just received documents from a police officer.



Now, the mission is unrealistic. As The Washington Post notes, “journalists’ codes of ethics ban them from paying sources for information or material. There would certainly be no bribing.”

The game is currently available on iOS and Android.

Michael Mac-Vicar, the CTO of the developing company, told HuffPost that the level was removed from the game.

“Our game Sniper 3D Assassin is fictional and is intended for mature audiences,” Mac-Vicar said. “At TFG, we work to create games that bring fun and entertainment to users all around the world. As such, we take feedback from our players very seriously. After listening to our community today, we have decided to remove the mission ‘Breaking News’ from the game.”

The Apple Store bans games with heavy amounts of violence. The guidelines state, “Apps should not include content that is offensive, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust, or in exceptionally poor taste.”

The guidelines rule against games with “realistic portrayals of people or animals being killed, maimed, tortured, or abused, or content that encourages violence. ‘Enemies’ within the context of a game cannot solely target a specific race, culture, real government, corporation, or any other real entity.”

“Attacks and threats against journalists have skyrocketed since 2017, when Donald Trump became president,” according to The Washington Post. Trump has often called the media the “enemy of the people.” The number of journalists killed nearly doubled in 2018 to at least 34 people, according to Reuters.